Sangoma Frans Nkuna asked Collen Mathonsi to lure his late girlfriend, Sebenzile Maphanga, for a ritual which led to her murder on 3 October 2020 in Soshanguve Block KK.

Mathonsi was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment after admitting guilt and turning state witness in 2022.

He revealed a horrifying account of betrayal, manipulation, and ritualistic murder that has stunned the courtroom.

Nkuna's trial for kidnapping and murder

During the trial, Sergeant Molwantoa Rapakgadi delivered gripping testimony detailing Mathonsi's confession.

Sergeant Rapakgadi recounted the chilling narrative, explaining how Mathonsi's ambitions in traditional healing led to Maphanga's death.

In a report by TimesLive, Nkuna promised Mathonsi supernatural powers.

"Mathonsi alleged that Nkuna approached him with a promise of obtaining mystical powers through a ritual involving a sacred object."

Rapakgadi explained to the court that in exchange, Nkuna required Mathonsi to provide a human body for ritualistic purposes.

"Mathonsi confessed that he approached Sebenzile Maphanga under false pretences, feigning affection to gain her trust."

According to Mathonsi's account, after initiating a brief relationship with Maphanga, he returned to Nkuna, claiming to have found a suitable candidate.

"The plan allegedly unfolded on a night in October 2020."

Mathonsi and Nkuna reportedly lured Maphanga to a remote location, where she was drugged with a spiked drink and taken to a secluded area.

South Africans were shocked by Mathonsi's confession

Netizens were shocked by the confession, and many noted how a lot of people were roped into these actions because of poverty.

Dabane Dabane said:

"'Snake power' what went wrong to my people"

Sthera Ngogela also noted that sangomas were the reason behind most of these murders:

"Sangomas have a very big impact in the level of crimes in townships."

Mathapelo Esther stated the reasons behind these crimes:

"The problem, people want a short cart to the richness"

Dolph Dolphin commented:

"No short cuts in life."

Rector Pholoane thought it didn't make sense:

"That's sad and stupid."

They immediately killed and mutilated her

"At the location, Nkuna struck Maphanga unconscious. Subsequently, they proceeded to dismember her body, removing her hands and legs."

The absence of blood at the scene initially perplexed investigators until Mathonsi revealed that Nkuna had collected the blood and even consumed some as part of the ritual.

Rapakgadi further described how Mathonsi, overwhelmed with guilt, eventually led authorities to Maphanga's mutilated remains at a nearby location.

The revelation of these gruesome details has sent shockwaves through the courtroom, exposing the disturbing reality behind Nkuna's alleged pursuit of supernatural powers.

Throughout the proceedings, Nkuna remained composed alongside his defence team. Advocate Thando Zulu, leading the defence, has contested Mathonsi's testimony, suggesting it may have been coerced or influenced.

