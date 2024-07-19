Volunteers snd staff members from Islamic Relief South Africa were reportedly hijacked while assisting victims of the recent floods

The incident took place at Brown's Farm in Phillippi in Cape Town and the South African Police Service recovered the vehicle

community leaders called on the members of the community to assist the police's investigation by coming forth with information to identify the suspects

PHILLIPPI, CAPE TOWN—Leaders of a community in Philippi, Cape Town, have pleaded with members to help identify criminals who commit robberies.

Islamic Relief South Africa hijacked

According to GroundUp, ten gunmen hijacked a vehicle belonging to aid organisation Islamic Relief South Africa on 14 July at the Siyahlala Informal Settlement. The vehicle was assisting residents of Brown's Farm, who the recent floods had had been hit by recent floods in Cape Town. The South African Police Service recovered the vehicle a few hours later. Islamic Relief South Africa continued to provide aid despite being hijacked.

Islamic Relief provided families with hot meals, sandbags, water, blankets, mattresses, and hygiene kits to those affected by the severe storms that recently hit the province.

Community leaders appeal to the community

Leaders of the Siyahlala Informal Settlement have requested that the community help the police identify the suspects. One of the leaders, Thamsanqa Khabiqheya, complained that the neighbourhood watches were not harmed, which makes it difficult to combat the robberies in the area effectively.

Fidelity issues warnings of Haval, Omoda, Chery vehicles

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the security group Fidelity Service Group had warned South Africans that hijackers targeted Haval, Omoda and Chery vehicles.

These vehicles have been targeted because they are easy to resell and because sales of these cars have skyrocketed recently.

Wahl Bartmann, the CEO of Fidelity, said that vehicle owners must install tracking devices in their cars. He also encouraged motorists to be vigilant and avoid being followed or targeted. He added that hijackers have evolved to detain car owners and disable the tracking device before taking the cars.

