Three women posing as mourners allegedly robbed a grieving family in Phoenix, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal

The Bible-carrying woman reportedly entered the home, pulled out their guns, and robbed the occupants of their money and jewellery

KwaZulu-Natal’s police reportedly confirmed that they had opened a case and were investigating the incident

Scores of South Africans questioned the extent of moral decay in the country after a grieving family was robbed of their belongings by three women posing as mourners.

KZN robbers draw weapons on bereaved family

According to ZiMOJA Lezinto, the women carrying bibles entered the Phoenix home in KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban under the guise of offering their condolences to the bereaved family. Once inside, the women allegedly pulled out their weapons and locked the room. The trio reportedly bound the relatives’ hands and robbed them of their money and jewellery. After the daring theft, the women fled the scene.

KZN SAPS confirmed that they were investigating the theft that occurred on 17 July 2024.

Mzansi weighs in

Many netizens were appalled by the women’s actions.

@GoodwillButhel1 said:

“This is bad; how come they do such evil people? These people are still grieving; these thugs used their vulnerability in their favour.”

@Nkosi_Shebi advised:

“Fear women every chance you get.”

@Llekamania_ suggested:

“We need to have an honest convo about SA women.”

@WolfLXXXVIII pointed out:

“When I was growing up, criminals had morals because, at the end of the day, they are people like you and circumstances forced into criminality, but these criminals nowadays have zero morals.”

@ayanda_m04 added:

“I think KZN, in particular Durban, is already in hell, but they don't realise it. ”

