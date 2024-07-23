The South African Police Service arrested a teenager for reportedly shooting a gun while in a cemetery in Gauteng

The police said the incident went viral on social media, and she was taken to a juvenile facility after she was arrested

Her arrest formed part of the police's larger crackdown on illegal weapons in the country, and the country was stunned

JOHANNESBURG — A teenager who allegedly shot a gun in a cemetery was among those arrested in an attempt to recover unlawful firearms.

Teenager reportedly shot a gun in cemetery

According to the South African Police Service, the youth was taken to the Walter Sisulu Juvenile Centre after being arrested over the weekend. Her arrest was part of a South African Police Service effort to crack down on illegal firearms in the Gauteng province.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the police tracked the teenager down after a video of her shooting the gun went viral on social media. The guns, which were recovered over the period between 15 and 21 July, will be subjected to ballistics tests to see if they were used to commit other crimes. Two suspects were arrested in another incident in which the police recovered firearms in Westbury in the same period.

South Africans stunned by girl's alleged actions

Netizens on Facebook commenting on the incident and the teenager's arrest explored different questions related to the incident.

RSA Citizen asked:

"We must wonder: who sold her the gun?"

Metse E Motadi said:

"Or she can deny like Julius Malema."

Bude Williams asked:

"Is she alright upstairs?"

SAPS seize weapons in KwaZulu-Natal and prevent possible murder

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal arrested seven suspects who were found with ammunition.

Police recovered three pistols, a hunting rifle and ammunition. Another suspect, who was found in a different location, was found with a revolver and an AK47. The police spokesperson told Briefly News that they prevented a possible murder.

