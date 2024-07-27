Two people are facing dealing in cannabis charges after police found R30 million worth of the plant on a farm in the Western Cape

A police search of a farm in Philadelphia uncovered cannabis, firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash

The SAPS said the duo failed to produce a valid licence for the large amounts of cannabis found on the property

Western Cape police arrested two people after finding R30 million worth of the cannabis plant on a farm in Philadelphia. Images: SAPS/Supplied and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Two people are facing dealing in cannabis charges after police found R30 million worth of the plant on a farm in Philadelphia, Western Cape.

SAPS discover plants, cash and guns

The SAPS reportedly searched the farm on 25 July 2024 and found cannabis plants, compressed cannabis, two prohibited firearms and ammunition, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the two suspects who were on the farm at the time of the raid failed to provide a valid licence for the large amounts of the plant:

“The investigating team arrested the man, aged 59, and the woman, aged 49.”

The duo, charged with dealing in cannabis and the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, would appear in the Atlantis Magistrates court on Monday, 29 July 2024.”

Mzansi debates cannabis farm discovery

While some netizens debated the legalities surrounding the cannabis trade, others called for more raids on farms.

@Gwebumbhele said:

“2 minutes, it’s legal to plant in your yard; next minutes, bopha, hhay nidakiwe SAPS.”

@Afrikanboer pointed out:

“These farms are a problem now.”

@Raesetj56169165 suggested:

“All Farms must be RAIDED.”

@Simply_Nomvi wondered:

“Farm again? Maybe these searches may end up assisting you to even solve the farm murders.”

@Theview76116755 explained:

“This is a massive plant; it should have been registered with authorities if the intention was to run a clean business. Obviously, the owners are directly benefitting from the existence of gangs and drug lords as they need them for distribution channels.”

