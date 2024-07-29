A clip showcasing the untouched side of Coffee Bay wowed many online users, and it went viral

The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gearing loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were in awe of the scenery as they took to the comments section to gush over the place

A video showcasing one town in South Africa left many people on the internet impressed and astonished all at the same time.

A video of Coffee Bay wowed many people in South Africa. Image: @this.kind.love

Stunning video of Mzansi's untouched Coffee Bay town wows SA

South Africa is a place to visit, as it is home to a rich historical background, many beaches, beautiful landscapes, many tourist places, and so much more. The clip shared by @this.kind.love showcases the beautiful town of Coffee Bay in Mzansi.

The video shows the beach, animals, homes, and more. The footage wowed the online community, with one person in the comments section saying:

"I'm convinced South Africa is the Garden of Eden. Thank You, God, for giving us all this."

@this.kind.love's captioned that post:

"These villages are rich but poor."

Mzansi is in awe of Coffee Bay

People were amazed by the place as many rushed to the comments section to gush over Coffee Bay while some simply expressed their thoughts, saying:

Lerato said:

"The way I pray mpondoland remains undiscovered and untouched/uncommercialised. It's too beautiful."

Gustavo wrote:

"Home, eCoffee Bay, very beautiful landscapes, hole in the wall and many other undiscovered parts of the Eastern Cape."

Miss N asked:

"Poor how?? People are just living their lives peacefully, and you say they're poor."

Msgrycee expressed:

"Imagine waking up to this every single day of your life."

Affordable mountain sea cottage in Hermanus leaves South Africans in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a lady plugged the nation with an affordable mountain sea cottage in Hermanus, and people went wild.

TikTok user @thecrousters had Mzansi spiralling out of control after she unveiled an impressive holiday or weekend stay home. The woman showed off a mountain sea cottage in Hermanus, which was beautifully decorated with a neutral tone of aesthetics and a few colours in the kitchen area.

