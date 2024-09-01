Seasoned jurist Mandisa Maya begins her term as Chief Justice of South Africa on 1 September

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Maya to succeed Raymond Zondo to the position on 25 July

Ordinary observers chirped about the developments, mainly calling for a non-captured judiciary

Judge Mandisa Maya officially took over the Chief Justice seat on 1 September. Image: @OCJ_RSA

JOHANNESBURG — The champagne bottles have been popped, ushering in Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as she takes charge of South Africa's judiciary.

Maya begins her term as the most senior judge of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and judiciary head on Sunday, 1 September, exercising final authority over the functioning and management of the courts.

Mandisa Maya kicks off Chief Justice term

Her appointment is historic.

A former Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge, Maya is the first woman to ascend to the highest office of the judiciary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made her appointment on Thursday, 25 July, after previously recommending Maya for the post — ultimately, the only candidate interviewed.

Retired Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who presided over a presidential inauguration for the last time on 19 June, closed the curtain on his illustrious, nearly 30-year judicial career during a farewell dinner on 20 August.

Ramaphosa, who appointed Zondo as Chief Justice in 2022, succeeding retired jurist Mogoeng Mogoeng, attended the event.

The Presidency said Maya's appointment, the first black woman to serve in the SCA and later its first woman deputy president and woman judge president, signified a momentous milestone.

Maya joined the bench in May 2000 as a judge of the Transkei Division of the High Court and was the SCA president from 2017 to 2022.

Online judicial observers have say

Observers on social media reacted to the pivotal development. As with most other discussions, polarising views weren't too far off.

Briefly News looks at the commentary under an Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) post on X, heralding the start of Maya's term.

@Mthuli4 wrote:

"All I know [is] Cyril can't promote what he hasn't vetted and scanned to make sure his scandals and his interests will be protected. Some are saying let's give her the benefit of the doubt. I just don't buy it."

@MolotsiJabulani said:

"That's great. I hope that with her office, they will address and deal with [the] corruption that is taking place at Magistrate Courts, especially those that are in townships! #CorruptionMustFall."

@VanTonder00 added:

"Welcome, Chief Justice. Please return the independence of the judiciary. Rescue South Africa from [a] captured judiciary. We are behind you. No favour to anyone. Just law."

Zuma's display outside Pietermaritzburg High Court

In other news, Briefly News reported that uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma was a picture of enthusiasm outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after his arms deal case pre-trial hearing on Thursday, 29 August.

In typical Zuma fashion, SA's former president broke out in song in front of his bevvy of staunch supporters in the court precinct.

