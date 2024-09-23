A security officer in KwaZulu-Natal lost his life while he was guarding government employees who were fitting a pipe

The incident happened recently in Durban after patrollers discovered his body after several shots were fired

The cause of the incident is unknown, and some South Africans on social media were disturbed by the incident

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — A security guard in KwaZulu-Natal was killed while doing his job, and South Africans mourned his death.

Durban security guard gunned down

According to SABC News, the man was a security guard for a Durban-based security company. He was assigned to guard eThekwini Water Services employees replacing water pipes on Estuary Drive in Missionlands, north of Durban.

Prem Balram, the director of another security company, revealed that reaction officers were patrolling outside Verulam when a passerby stopped them. The passerby informed them that they had heard shots fired in the area. When they investigated, they found a vehicle peppered with gunshots. The 51-year-old was found with gunshot wounds on his body.

Netizens saddened by the death

Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.

Nkosinathi Thilo Hlophe said:

"Too much corruption in KZN."

Brink Pfumi Brink said:

"Those in the security industry know that when you wake up in the morning, just tell yourself that you're going to sell your life to strangers. It's like life or death."

Mduduzi Mokwena said:

v in the country."

Security guards killed in shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that four security guards were gunned down during a shootout with suspected robbers in Phoenix, Durban.

They were declared dead at the scene, and two others were transported to hospital after they were shot at close range. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspected robbers also reportedly robbed them of their guns before fleeing the scene. South Africans on X were angered by the violent incident.

