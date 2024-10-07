The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) are embarking on nationwide protest action

The biggest federation of trade unions are unhappy with the high levels of unemployment in the country

South Africans believe the protest action will only add to the problems in the country and not solve it

COSATU will embark on nationwide protest action, but South Africans believe it won't make a difference. Image: @SABCNews_Radio.

Source: Twitter

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) will embark on a nationwide strike today (7 October), but not all South Africans understand its thinking.

COSATU promised to paint the country red on what it calls a National Day of Action.

COSATU unhappy with unemployment levels

According to the biggest federation of trade unions, the strike aims to highlight rampant unemployment in the country and the sluggish economy.

The unemployment rate has risen to 33.5%.

Zanele Sabela, COSATU’s national spokesperson, also noted that they wanted to focus the spotlight on retrenchments in the country.

“Given this very high unemployment rate, COSATU is actually demanding a moratorium on retrenchments because it doesn’t make sense to say we have this high unemployment rate and then we are still cutting the little jobs that we have,” she said.

South Africans left confused by COSATU

The news of the planned nationwide strike has confused many on social media, as COSATU are part of the tripartite alliance with the ANC.

Others argued that having a protest over unemployment was counterproductive.

The Fishing Hole asked:

“Why strike over unemployment when these very strikes cause more unemployment? In my opinion, the unions are only in this to enrich themselves with the hard-earned money their members work for, as they get their monthly member fees.”

Jola Majolaz said:

“They are striking against their friends, the ANC. This is madness.”

Francois Hefer added:

“Striking against employers is definitely not the answer to unemployment.”

Rob Pottow noted:

COSATU is affiliated with the ANC, the governing party. They should take their grievances to their partner, not try to make the whole country suffer and exacerbate the very things that they are complaining about. I don't understand how they think that striking can solve these grievances.

Vusi Ncedo Lwandle Mdunge said:

“Nonsense. You can't be allowing undocumented foreigners to work and say you are on strike for unemployment.”

Marius Kritzinger asked:

“So let me get this one straight. They are striking on a workday, because of unemployment and the economic crisis. That just contributes to the problem. Organising a day without contributing to the economy and then saying that is the whole reason why. Labour unions are part of the problem when it comes to the same problems they are protesting about.”

COSATU calls for government action

In a related article, COSATU urged the government to intervene after Post Officer workers received letters of retrenchment.

The trade union federation marched to the National Treasury offices to call for the government to take some action.

Briefly News reported that COSATU emphasised the need for accountability and transparency within Post Office management.

