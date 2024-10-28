Mandla Mandela was denied a visa by the United Kingdom government over his support for Hamas

Mandela has been vocal in his support for the group, but the United Kingdom consider them terrorists

South Africans are thrilled with the decision and took to social media to praise the UK for their decision

South Africans are thrilled that the United Kingdom denied Mandla Mandela a visa. Image: David M. Benett.

Mandla Mandela is getting little sympathy from South Africans at the moment.

The grandson of Nelson Mandela has been the centre of news headlines after he was denied a UK visa.

Mandela was reportedly denied a visa due to his support for Hamas.

UK say Mandela engaged in unacceptable behaviour

In rejection of his application, the UK Home Office referred to statements by Mandela that showed his support for Hamas. The UK considers Hamas a terrorist organisation.

In the letter explaining their decision to deny him a visa, the UK described his behaviour as unacceptable.

“Your presence in the UK has been assessed as not conducive to the public good on the grounds that you have engaged in unacceptable behaviour.”

“You have made multiple statements which explicitly support Hamas and their terrorist violence, including glorifying the 7 October attack on Israel and their recently deceased leader Ismail Haniyeh,” the letter read.

Mandela has been quite vocal on social media with his support for Hamas. He commemorated the anniversary of a Hamas attack and expressed condolences for Haniyeh’s death. He also attended the funeral in Qatar.

South Africans glad Mandela’s visa was denied

@ALETTAHA said:

“People don't understand how supporting terrorists makes you a pariah. Antisemites will learn.”

Bongani Mnguni added:

“There are laws in the UK, unlike SA, a country with no laws under these criminals, the rotten, corrupt ANC government. Well done UK…✍️.”

Falec Nhlapo said:

“Good. Involving yourself in Middle Eastern affairs.”

Lance Shabuzz added:

“Anyone that supports Hamas should be labelled as a terrorist. Good on you, UK👍🏽.”

Edward Oduor stated:

“Good. There's a difference between Hamas and Palestine.”

