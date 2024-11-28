The former premier of Limpopo, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, was appointed the prime minister of the Bapedi Nation

Ramatlhodi served as the Premier of Limpopo from 1994 to 2004, and the Bapedi royal house welcomed him

South Africans rejected his appointment as many doubted that he was a member of the Bapedi Nation

Ramatlhodi appointed prime minister

Ramatlhodi was appointed the Bapedi's first prime minister. He is expected to play a role similar to that of Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Zulu prime minister. The royal family's Mampuru Sekwati praised his appointment, saying it was based purely on merit.

Ramatlhodi is an African National Congress stalwart and served in the government of South Africa's first democratically-elected president, Nelson Mandela. He was Limpopo's first premier for ten years from 1994 and sat on the ANC's NEC from 1991 until 2022. He is expected to advocate for equal treatment among the different kingdoms in the country.

South Africans reject him

Netizens commenting on @SowetanLIVE's tweet refused to accept his appointment.

Joas Chidi asked:

"How? Is he even a member of the royal family?"

Ngwato Thobejane said:

"As members of the Bapedi royal family, we were not consulted."

Mlando said:

"A well-known spy becomes a prime minister."

Styles Rampora asked:

"How sure is it that Ngoako Ramatlhodi is Mopedi? Because if not, he might in future tell Bapeei that he is actually Mohananwa or Modokwa or Molobedu."

Mrs Mopedipedi said:

"Hopefully, this is a joke. Despite failing the whole Limpopo province during his tenure, what convinced the Bapedi Kingdom that he could do better?"

