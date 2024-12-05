A recording of CCTV footage has emerged of an abduction and hijacking in Akasia in Pretoria North

The anticrime commentator Yusuf Abramjee posted the clip capturing the victim's harrowing ordeal

Before things unravel, the victim can be seen hesitating in the video, likely suspicious of the car behind

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News the victim had since been found

TSHWANE — Spine-chilling CCTV footage has gone viral of a harrowing situation unfolding in Pretoria North during a kidnapping and hijacking.

The material was first shared by anticrime commentator Yusuf Abrmajee to X shortly after the male victim's ordeal on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

Footage shows Pretoria North kidnapping

The police have since opened carjacking, kidnapping and attempted murder cases while the victim was found unharmed the same night.

The incident happened in the Orchards area in Akasia.

The video shows the man arriving at a remote-controlled gate of what appears to be a residential complex.

However, before the gate can open, he stops and hesitates.

He then drives forward, and within seconds, his perceived reason for pausing becomes blatantly apparent as a hatchback pulls up behind him.

"The victim was found [in the] Lotus Garden area [near Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria]," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News.

She said the suspects got away with the victim's BMW X3 and two iPhones.

"The suspects' [whereabouts] are currently unknown. The police request anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop line anonymously at 0860010111.

"Motorists are urged to be vigilant at all times and pay close attention to their surroundings," added Nevhuhulwi.

