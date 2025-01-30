A 33-year-old Zimbabwean appeared before the Mmabatho Magistrates Court in the north West on fraud charges

Kudakwashe Mpofu was arrested after he applied for and was appointed as the North West Development Corporation's CFO

He earned over R3 million in salaries before his fraudulent residency permit was flagged and an investigation into his alleged fraudulent activities was launched

The Hawks arrested a man who used a fake residency permit to earn millions. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

MMABATHO, NORTH WEST — Kudakwashe Mpofu, the Zimbabwean who was arrested for faking his residency permit to secure a top government job, appeared in court in the North West on 29 January 2025.

Why was Mpofu arrested?

According to the South African Police Service, Mpofu applied for a job at the North West Development Corporation in 2023. He was hired as an asset manager and was later promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. He earned a total of R3 million in salaries. The Hawks arrested him and he appeared before the Mmabatho Magistrates Court and was postponed to 3 February 2025 for a formal bail hearing.

Former Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi called for the Special Investigating Unit to probe his fake residence permit in March 2024 after a criminal case was opened against him. He was suspended after his permit was flagged.

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship was questioned, and ActionSA called for an investigation into her mother's background. This was after it emerged that she may have committed identity theft and fraud.

A Zimbabwean national committed fraud. Image: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

SA not surprised

South Africans commenting on Facebook were not stunned at his alleged activities.

Botlhokwa Bantshagongwe said:

"This is South Africa for you. A country where illegal immigrants from other Africancountries live very nice lives."

Sipho Tymon Miyo said:

"He must reveal the one who gave him those fraudulent documents."

Mpho Sally said:

"I'm surprised that his arrest just happened but this incident was reported in 2023."

Siphiwe Biyela said:

"Make him pay back all the monies he fraudulently earned with interests."

Vee Vee said:

"That's South Africa for you."

