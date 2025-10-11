Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has praised the late Nathi Mthethwa for his role during his tenure as minister of police

Cele served as the national police commissioner when the late Nathi Mthethwa was minister of police

Cele noted that crime was not as rampant at the time, pointing out that crime statistics indicated progress

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele commended the late Nathi Mthethwa for his efforts during his tenure, saying he made a strong stand against crime in the country.

Cele has praised the late Nathi Mthethwa for his role during his tenure as minister. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Cele say?

Cele, who was working as the national police commissioner when the late Mthethwa was police minister, said they made a good team. He said that together they were able to bring some changes to the service. Some of the changes included the reinforcement of crime tactical teams.

Cele stated that crime was less rampant at the time, noting that crime statistics reflected the efforts being made during that period. He said that the late ambassador to France was also a great person to be around in his personal capacity.

He said that Mthethwa was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his words made a lot of sense. Cele noted that Mthetwa was a person you could always listen to. He said that even if you went against the former minister, he would still remain calm.

What happened to Mthethwa?

Details surrounding the former police minister's death emerged shortly after he was found outside the Regency Hotel. His wife, Phiisiwe, reported him missing after he missed a cocktail party he was invited to.

She also received a worrying text from him in which he said that he wanted to take his own life. French authorities reported that Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the building.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Cele said.

@_Vincent02_ said:

"The only thing that will help South Africans is a full reset of anyone and everyone in power currently. All these old hags blaming each other need to leave.The starting point is eliminating all these unnecessary political parties and only live less than 5."

@Nopoliticalaf said:

"Did he also mention that when Mthethwa was police minister the Marikana massacre took place."

@Webbers76 said:

"Trying to praise the Gods of crime."

@tgmolapisane said:

"Why is he back suddenly? Seriously, you are retired. Stay away. Grandkids need you."

Cele said crime was not as rampant then saying crime statistics showed that work was being done during those times. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

Source: Briefly News