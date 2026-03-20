KwaZulu-Natal police raided one of Calvin Mathibeli's businesses in Durban North, checking his firearm compliance

KZN Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, noted that some of the firearms were unaccounted for

Social media users weighed in on the raid at Mathibeli's company, saying that the businessman brought it upon himself

Police conducted an inspection at Calving Mathibeli’s business in Durban North, finding some irregularities. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ Calvin Mathibeli

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – An inspection at a business belonging to Calvin Mathibeli has raised red flags about the company’s firearms compliance.

Police raided the Calvin and Family Security Service in Durban North on Thursday, 19 March 2026, after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban dismissed the businessman’s application to block the interdict to prevent the South African Police Service from executing the inspection.

The firearms compliance inspection, which is part of Operation Buyisa, revealed that some of the company’s firearms were missing, while others were previously confiscated by the Inanda police.

What did the inspection find?

Speaking to the media outside the property, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that police discovered that the firearms register, which should be completed in ink, was filled out in pencil.

According to police records, the company should have had more than 850 guns, but only had 815 firearms recorded in the books. Mathibeli told police that some of his firearms were seized by officers in Inanda.

"Eleven of the company's guns are currently at Inanda SAPS after they were taken from a security company that was operating in Cato Manor. That still needs to be verified because we must go to our 13 SAPS stores in Inanda to check if those firearms are there," Netshiunda said.

Calvin Mathibeli told police that 11 of his firearms were seized by Inanda SAPS. Image: Calvin Mathibeli

Source: Facebook

Police to inspect Mathibeli’s other sites

Colonel Netshiunda explained that if police were unable to find all the firearms at the Durban site, they would have to visit the others across the country.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, they have two more sites in Newcastle in addition to the one in Durban North.

"They have a site in Gauteng, Limpopo, and the Western Cape as well. If we don't get those firearms here today, that means this operation must go to all those sites they are saying they have," he explained.

He also expressed concern that the company's firearms register was not completed properly, noting that firearms would be moved from one place to another without proper documentation.

South Africans weigh in on the inspection

Social media users weighed in on the inspection, noting that Mathibeli was the one who drew the attention of KZN police by posting accusations about them on social media, thus inviting them to investigate him.

Perlow GrootAusi noted:

“All he did was to invite Mkhwanazi while he was minding his business, then the rest is history.”

Lucky Mtsweni WeSandawana said:

“And that Calvin guy was accusing Mkhwanazi of harassing him, now look what they have discovered at his company.”

Lucy added:

“He should have kept quiet.”

Sierra Bhengu stated:

“The results of inviting the police with your big mouth. They always attend the party, especially KZN police. They never disappoint.”

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela claimed:

“These security companies are criminals in hiding.”

Muxe Nwana Sam Khalanga exclaimed:

“He invited them.”

Senzo Mchunu denied any relationship with Mathibeli

In related news, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu denied having any relationship with the Durban businessman.

Briefly News reported that Mchunu said he barely knew Mathibeli and denied any involvement in his allegations against the KwaZulu-Natal police.

Mathibeli accused provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the police officers of using a fraudulent warrant to raid his property.

Source: Briefly News