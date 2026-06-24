A TikTok post showcasing Khayelitsha’s dramatic change since 2009 left social media users deeply saddened by the township’s rapid urban degradation

The shocking visual transformation highlights massive open green spaces becoming completely overcrowded with informal settlements over seventeen years

Local residents openly expressed deep heartbreak regarding rampant violent crime rates and the total loss of their peaceful community spirit

One of the before-and-after photos. Images: @kuhlersa4

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video shared by user Kuhle on 23 June 2026 showed how Khayelitsha drastically transformed from a spacious area into an overcrowded informal settlement.

The social media creator posted comparative images that sparked emotional conversations about the current state of the massive Cape Town township.

Tracking the urban shift

The fascinating 2009 photographs captured a warm environment boasting large open lands with massive potential for proper housing developments. In sharp contrast, the bleak 2026 images depicted thousands of tightly packed shacks covering those previously empty green spaces.

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The area now ranks alongside Soweto as one of the biggest townships located anywhere within South Africa today. This extreme population growth directly coincided with a severe lack of affordable housing options for incoming citizens.

Many desperate families simply erected informal structures while trying to survive in a very difficult economic climate. The rapid change reflects ongoing rural-urban migration trends affecting major metropolitan municipalities across the entire country.

Growing safety concerns

The massive influx of informal structures severely altered the daily living conditions for vulnerable community members. Violent crime has become completely rampant across the region, making local neighbourhoods increasingly unsafe for families.

Recent global statistics indicate murder rates in Cape Town are currently ranked among the highest worldwide. Disappointed citizens quickly took to social media to share their sadness regarding this tragic deterioration.

One emotional individual stated that they truly miss the old peace and genuine sense of community. Another heartbroken person noted that the dramatic visual trend showed what their beloved home had sadly become.

See the post below:

More stories coming out of Khayelitsha

Four alleged extortionists were shot dead in Khayelitsha after opening fire on police during a confrontation.

On Saturday, 30 May 2026, Khayelitsha rapper Brie Lee passed away at the age of 27 after battling aggressive bone cancer.

A London traveller’s Khayelitsha visit is sparking debate after she challenges how townships are usually portrayed online.

Source: Briefly News