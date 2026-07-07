A 28-year-old woman died after three pitbulls attacked her on a Woodlands street in Montclair, Durban

Two of the three dogs have since been euthanised, while the third pitbull is still on the run

The SPCA and police gave different accounts of exactly how the two dogs died at the scene

Snarling large dog. Image: Heather Paul

Source: Getty Images

A 28-year-old woman died after three pitbulls attacked her on a Woodlands street in Montclair, late on July 2. Two of the dogs have since been euthanised, while the third is still missing.

The attack happened around 23:00 on the corner of Norwich and Atherstone Roads. Police have not released the woman’s name.

The Durban and Coast SPCA said the three dogs were not confined to their property before the attack. A nearby security guard allegedly intervened once the dogs turned on the woman.

Conflicting accounts from SPCA and police

According to the SPCA, the security guard shot one pitbull, but the shot did not kill it. That dog was taken to the SPCA for humane euthanasia. A second pitbull was found roughly a block from the scene and collected by an SPCA inspector. The third dog fled and has not been found.

Police tell a different version of events. An eThekwini district spokesperson said the security officer shot two of the dogs dead at the scene, while the third escaped. The woman died from multiple bite wounds despite the guard stepping in.

The dogs’ owner arrived at the SPCA offices on July 3. They signed one surviving pitbull over for euthanasia, which the SPCA said was the right call given the danger it posed.

SPCA general manager Caroline Smith said metro bylaws around animals at large fall under metro police enforcement. She added that owning power breeds like pitbulls carries serious responsibility, especially when there is more than one dog on a property.

Ward 64 councillor Norman Gilbert has called a meeting to discuss the incident. The SPCA said it would attend to help clarify who is responsible for preventing attacks like this one. The Citizen first reported on the case.

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Source: Briefly News