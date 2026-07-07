Two Pitbulls Euthanised After Fatal Attack On Durban Woman In Woodlands
- A 28-year-old woman died after three pitbulls attacked her on a Woodlands street in Montclair, Durban
- Two of the three dogs have since been euthanised, while the third pitbull is still on the run
- The SPCA and police gave different accounts of exactly how the two dogs died at the scene
A 28-year-old woman died after three pitbulls attacked her on a Woodlands street in Montclair, late on July 2. Two of the dogs have since been euthanised, while the third is still missing.
The attack happened around 23:00 on the corner of Norwich and Atherstone Roads. Police have not released the woman’s name.
The Durban and Coast SPCA said the three dogs were not confined to their property before the attack. A nearby security guard allegedly intervened once the dogs turned on the woman.
Conflicting accounts from SPCA and police
According to the SPCA, the security guard shot one pitbull, but the shot did not kill it. That dog was taken to the SPCA for humane euthanasia. A second pitbull was found roughly a block from the scene and collected by an SPCA inspector. The third dog fled and has not been found.
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Police tell a different version of events. An eThekwini district spokesperson said the security officer shot two of the dogs dead at the scene, while the third escaped. The woman died from multiple bite wounds despite the guard stepping in.
The dogs’ owner arrived at the SPCA offices on July 3. They signed one surviving pitbull over for euthanasia, which the SPCA said was the right call given the danger it posed.
SPCA general manager Caroline Smith said metro bylaws around animals at large fall under metro police enforcement. She added that owning power breeds like pitbulls carries serious responsibility, especially when there is more than one dog on a property.
Ward 64 councillor Norman Gilbert has called a meeting to discuss the incident. The SPCA said it would attend to help clarify who is responsible for preventing attacks like this one. The Citizen first reported on the case.
More about pitbulls
- A young Cape Town man urged the public not to judge all pitbulls after a fatal attack in Mitchells Plain.
- A Cape Town man sparked debate online after calling for stricter caution around pitbull ownership following a fatal attack.
- A local rapper took to TikTok to share a tribute song for Faziela Swartz, who was mauled to death by her pit bulls.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za