Coco Gauff has dominated the US Open, and she walked away generously rewarded for her hard work

The tennis player ranked number six in the world is one of the youngest to demonstrate prowess in the sport

The 19-year-old Coco Gauff's career so far has been prolific and echoes that of legendary tennis player Serena Williams

Coco Gauff continues to follow in Serena Williams's footsteps. The teenage tennis player showed people she was an extraordinary sportsman in the US Open 2023.

Coco Gauff collected R57M as the winner of the US Open, and many were delighted. Image: Vaughn Ridley /Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Young tennis player Coco Gauff also received millions of dollars on 08 September 2023 after winning. Her final payout was so big that she thanked Billi Jean King, an activist for equal pay in tennis.

Coco Gauff makes history at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff has officially become the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams, who won at 17. In 2023, Coco won at 19, and the young tennis prodigy looked amazing on the court.

Insider reported that Coco Gauff won her final match in the US Open against the number one player in the world, Aryna Sabakenka from Belarus. Coco was in full control as she won two out of three rounds.

How much did Coco Gauff make after winning US Open 2023 final?

After winning the tennis tournament, Coco Gauff was presented with a R57 million check on stage. The teen acknowledged how others had to struggle for her to get a big payout.

Insider reported that Coco Gauff credited the playthrough activist Billie Jean King, who she credited for fighting for equal pay.

Mzansi peeps congratulate Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's monumental win left many people touched. Many people took to the internet to congratulate her on the win, including former US president Barack Obama.

Xolani Nokwe said:

"Definitely deserved the championship."

Marius Jansen II wrote:

"Congratulations young lady. You did your nation proud."

Palesa Tayob gushed:

"Congratulations mogal."

Thabang Mmusi was in awe:

"At 19 she achieved so much great future ahead just like Serena Williams, black excellence."

Kurauone Sithole gushed:

"She plays like Serena Williams I think they share the same father."

Sfiso L. Shezi said

"She's been here so long you can't believe she's still a teen."

