Gayton McKenzie said the government should help the public broadcaster play live sporting matches on television

The new sports minister said he does not want to jeopardise the business of broadcasting companies, but it was important for sports fans to have access to live sports

Local sporting fans, on social media, agreed with McKenzie, saying they should be able to watch their local heroes

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie gave his view on the ongoing debate about broadcasting live sports to the people of South Africa.

The Patriotic Alliance leader said the government should financially assist public broadcasters, as it is crucial for people to have access to live sporting events.

Since being appointed in his new role, the Patriotic Alliance leader has promised to change the sporting landscape in South Africa while also dedicating himself to living a healthier lifestyle.

Gayton McKenzie speaks about broadcasting rights

McKenzie speaks about broadcasting rights in the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, McKenzie said he does not expect broadcasting companies to give away the rights for free.

McKenzie said:

"It is not the responsibility of SuperSport to make sure the people of this country see the game, and now people have the wrong impression. I'm going to war with the broadcaster, and I'm going to war with us politicians because we must make money available – the business of SuperSport is based on broadcasting rights. So, if I expect SuperSport to give these [rights over] for free tomorrow, I'm killing their business. I never made that an expectation."

Mzansi wants access to live sports

South Africans took to social media, saying they want access to live sports and applauding McKenzie, who recently welcomed Mzansi's Olympians back home.

Motsok Modisane says there has to be balance:

"When these sports federations want to host international and World Cup tournaments, they want all taxpayers and government to support them, but come broadcasting of their games, it's always stories of 'it's business'."

Peace Kagiso Peace criticised the public broadcaster:

“Midweek games vs soapies and telenovelas. Soapies and telenovelas win; that's our public broadcaster."

Younga Makaveli says the government should help:

"Yes, the government must give SABC money to broadcast at least half of PSL games, all Proteas, all Springboks games and even netball. SA national teams must be live and free on TV."

Louis Nama called for a change:

"SABC must bring back PSL games into their channels."

Molemo Molotsi agreed with McKenzie:

"Good point."

