Mzansi football legend Stanley' Screamer' Tshabalala sadly passed away on Thursday, 11 July 2024

The 75-year-old passed away in hospital after succumbing to injuries he suffered after being shot during a home burglary on Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Local football fans joined Khumalo on social media to share their heartfelt sympathies after the passing of the Mzansi legend

Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo will never forget Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo shared he was deeply hurt after the passing of Mzansi football legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala.

Tshabalala passed away from injuries sustained during a shooting at his Centurion home on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, and fans, including Khumalo, are mourning his loss.

Doctor Khumalo is mourning the loss of Stanley Tshabalala

Khumalo shared his sympathies in the tweet below:

According to a tweet by Unplayable ZA, Khumalo, rated as Mzansi's greatest midfielder, said he would never forget Tshabalala.

Khumalo said:

"I'll always be grateful to you. The first coach to select me for the national team, Bafana Bafana, in 1992. The first coach to win an international friendly for South Africa. I've never been shy to thank you publicly and give you your flowers.

After a decorated playing and coaching career, Tshabalala secured his status as a Mzansi legend by being one of the founding members of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Fans shared their sympathies

Local football fans shared their heartfelt sympathies on social media after the death of the 75-year-old South African football legend.

Sisa Monwabisi Maqutu shared condolences:

"Condolences to the Tshabalala family and the Buccaneers at large."

Lesedi Mokoena showed sympathy:

"May his soul RIP."

Baphilise Faku is in mourning:

"The Happy People are mourning the loss of a legend."

Ivan Mahangwahaya is sad;

"Rip Bra Stan."

Lucky Ntanzi has fond memories:

"RIP! A big loss of a big leader, first coach for Bafana Bafana in 1992. We will always remember you as South African football fans."

