Zimbabwean star Daniel Msendami joined Marumo Gallants despite interest from PSL clubs and sides across Africa

The 23-year-old right-winger joined from Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy FC after a six-hour meeting with Gallants' management

Fans took to social media to welcome the exciting winger to the PSL and said he will be a player to watch next season

Zimbabwean Daniel Msendami has been backed to be a star for Marumo Gallants. Image: msendamidaniel

Image: msendamidaniel

New PSL side Marumo Gallants welcomed Zimbabwe attacker Daniel Msendami to the club after a six-hour meeting with the 23-year-old.

The Zimbabwean attacker joined Gallants from Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy FC after the side's PSL status was approved following the purchase of Moroka Swallows' league spot.

Daniel Msendami was impressed by Marumo Gallants

Msendami joined Gallants after a successful meeting, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Msendami's agent, Tshepo More, said the attacker was convinced to join Dylan Kerr's side after a fruitful six-hour meeting.

More said:

"When Marumo reached out, we knew they were restructuring. This scenario seemed ideal for his growth alongside the team. The chairman and general manager showed immense interest during a six-hour meeting that sealed the deal. Their welcome, energy, and attention to detail were truly impressive."

Fans are excited by Msendami's arrival

Local football fans welcomed Msendami's arrival to the PSL on social media, believing the 23-year-old would be an exciting addition to the league.

Athi Cat'Zimthabele Tyeda says Msendami will be a star:

"He will slay Kaizer Chiefs one day."

Abulele AB Bambiso says the player is a danger:

"I remember him scoring against my mighty Bucs. We are in trouble."

Charmaine Charmza is excited:

"This is a good player. I was hoping the Chiefs would sign him. The PSL season will be very competitive."

Cedric Last welcomed Msendami:

"Welcome to South Africa, Msendami."

Xolay Nie L'duga Masimula backed Msendami:

"Msendami is a good player. I trust him."

