Striker Thabiso Kutumela said he decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns to join PSL rivals Richards Bay FC to get more minutes on the field

The 31-year-old joined Masandawana in 2021 but failed to impress and was sent out on loan before his move to the Natal Rich Boyz

Local football fans said on social media the player failed to impress at Sundowns and was right to leave the club

Thabiso Kutumela said he recently left Mamelodi Sundowns for Richards Bay FC after failing to earn a spot in the starting line-up.

After joining Sundowns in 2021, the 31-year-old only scored thrice for Masandawana and spent last season on loan at Cape Town City before joining the Natal Rich Boyz.

Thabiso Kutumela hopes to impress new side Richards Bay FC after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: RichardsBayFC.

Kutumela hopes to impress newly appointed coach Brandon Truter this season after signing for the club that finished 15th in the PSL last season.

Thabiso Kutumela wants to prove his worth

Kutumela speaks about his decision in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the player said he decided to join the club, which recently agreed to a R100 sponsorship deal after they showed an interest in him.

Kutumela said:

"Richards Bay saw I could be of help to them because I was playing. If I had spent two years not playing, it would have been difficult for me to have a team like Richards Bay."

Fans say Kutumela had to leave Sundowns

Local football fans said on social media that Kutumela never lived up to expectations at Sundowns and was right to leave the PSL champions.

Tumisang Mamabolo said Kutumela made the right choice:

"He sounds reasonable. He can't compete with the likes of Shalulile and Lucas Rebeiro."

Gamuchirai Anesu Chipomwe says the player did not belong at Sundowns:

"Kutumela, Ramagalela and Mbatha were never Sundowns material to begin with."

Goozmp said the player didn't deserve to be at the PSL champions:

"He didn't perform."

Junior Forbes blamed Sundowns:

"Another career killed by Sundowns."

Leonel Leo Mtiyane is happy for the striker:

"Congratulations to Kutumela."

Richards Bay earn PSL survival

As Briefly News reported, Richards Bay FC ensured their survival in Mzansi's top flight after winning the PSL playoff.

The side, which finished 15th in the PSL last season, managed to withstand the challenge of Baroka FC and Tuks to keep its top-flight status.

