Zambian legend Collins Mbesuma said South African strikers need to show more hunger in front of goal

The retired PSL striker player for teams such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns during his career, while he is the current forward’s coach at Sekhukhune United

Local fans agreed with Mbesuma on social media while they also praised the Zambian, who also played in England, Turkey and Israel

Collins Mbesuma, a PSL legend, said local strikers are not showing enough passion and lack the hunger to score more goals.

The Skehukhune United forward’s coach played for several PSL teams and is currently fourth on the list of all-time PSL scorers with 103 goals.

Zambian legend Collins Mbesuma has some criticism for local strikers. Image: liewig christian/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Despite South African striker Tshegofatso Mabasa winning the PSL Golden Boot Award last season, Mbesuma said local strikers need to push themselves harder.

Collins Mbesuma wants more effort from local strikers

Mbesuma give his views on South African strikers in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mbesuma said local players must show more effort, while Nambian Peter Shalulile is seven goals away from the all-time PSL record.

Mbesuma said:

“A striker’s job is to score goals, period, and that’s how you are judged as a forward player, not by the good runs you make on and off the ball but by the goals. But everything is nice for SA strikers; there’s no hunger to improve. They don’t stay behind after training sessions to hit balls.”

Fans agree with Mbesuma

Local football fans agreed with Mbesuma on social media and also showed their admiration for the striker, who won two PSL Golden Boot Awards.

Christopher Mulobelwa admires Mbesuma:

“He was a goal-getter. He could even score from far.”

Sing Sukude respects Mbesuma:

“Mbesuma was a special striker because he held the ball in the eighteen area and protected the ball before he moved in between defenders and scored. He was not relying on clear chances to score.”

Daniel Mthabela blames the coaches:

“Coaches in PSL are too defensive.”

Madiba Ajakx Moni agrees:

“True story.”

Brian T Madembo says PSL strikers lack something:

“Lack of basics.”

