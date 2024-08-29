Kaizer Chiefs Youngster Dumps Amakhosi, Joins Ibrahimovic’s Club in Europe

Kaizer Chiefs have lost one of their promising sensational players to a European-based club this summer

The Premier Soccer League giants confirmed the youngster's move to Europe with an official statement on Thursday

The 16-year-old midfielder joined a club partially owned by former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Steven Mendes has left the Premier Soccer League giants for a move to Europe.

The 16-year-old has spent two seasons with the Glamour Boys but decided to move to Europe after a successful trial with Swedish side Hammarby IF, a club partially owned by football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The youngster had a two-week trial with the Swedish side from 11-25 August, and the club decided to sign him from Amakhosi before the summer transfer window closes.

Promising midfielder Steven Mendes completes summer move from Kaizer Chiefs to Swedish side Hammarby IF. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs starlet joins Hammarby IF

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mendes, also known as 'Stevie G,' was registered with the Kaizer Chiefs reserve team, which competes in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

The Soweto giants released an official statement on their website on Thursday afternoon to confirm Mendes's move to Hammarby IF.

"Promising midfielder Steven Mendes has left the Kaizer Chiefs youth development academy to join Swedish top-tier side Hammarby IF Fotbollförening, usually known simply as Hammarby," the club confirmed.

"The 16-year-old Reserve Team player had a successful two-week trial with the Stockholm-based club from 11-25 August, and his impressive performance convinced them to sign him up immediately."

The Glamour Boys sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr. commented on Mendes' move to Hammarby IF.

“Steven is a player with tremendous potential and the type of temperament to make it as a professional footballer, so we are excited at the prospect of him displaying his unique qualities on the European stage," he said.

3 Chiefs stars attract interest from abroad

Briefly News earlier reported that three Kaizer Chiefs stars are linked with possible moves away from the Glamour Boys this summer.

The three players are reportedly attracting interest from European-based teams and could leave the Premier Soccer League giants before the transfer windows closes.

