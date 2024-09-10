The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie expressed dissatisfaction at how Bafana Bafana is performing

The South African male soccer team drew with Uganda during a recent African Cup of Nations Qualifier match

McKenzie said he gave South African Footbattle Association president Danny Jordaan a target to teach as he slammed SAFA's management of Bafana Bafana

Gayton McKenzie gave Danny Jordaan a deadline. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The minister of sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, told the president of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, that Bafana Bafana should qualify for the African Cup of Nations under SAFA's direction.

McKenzie unhappy with SAFA

According to TimesLIVE, McKenzie spoke ahead of the Bafana Bafana clash against South Sudan for a 2025 African Cup of Nations Qualifier. Recently, Bafana Bafana drew with Uganda in Orlando Stadium.

McKenzie spoke in Soweto, where he handed a sports court to Rathebe Junior Secondary School. He said he does not have full confidence in Bafana Bafana as in the Springboks. He told Jordaan that the South African football team must qualify for the AFCON tournament and the FIFA World Cup.

"We must not accept mediocrity. I'm going to make sure... for now, they have my support, but if they don't qualify, they must get people who can qualify."

Calls for Jordaan to step down

Netizens on Facebook expressed their disdain at having Jordaan at SAFA's helm and called for him to be removed.

Brian Vela Ntombela said:

"Danny must go."

GM Mazaleni said:

"Jordaan is useless. It's shocking he's still in charge of the Federation."

Given Bheki Makbhekan said:

"FIFA said it before: politicians should stay away from football associations does he even know those rules."

Danny Jordaan meets Gayton McKenzie

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie and Jordaan met in the weeks that followed McKenzie's swearing-in.

McKenzie said he affirmed the Sports, Arts and Culture Department's commitment to the Association, but South Africans wanted Jordaan removed from his presidency.

