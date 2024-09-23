Teen winger Shandre Campbell has been praised by local fans after sharing a heartwarming post appreciating his parents on social media

The 19-year-old recently left SuperSport United to join Belgian side Club Brugge and currently plays for their reserve side, Club NXT

Local football fans praised the winger on social media, saying they are proud of the talented player and wished him well for the future

Shandre Campbell is the darling of Mzansi football after showing love for his parents on social media with a heartwarming post.

The 19-year-old winger shared a picture of himself and both of his parents holding up his jersey for Belgian side Club NXT, the reserve side for Club Bugge.

Winger Shandre Campbell has not forgotten where he comes from. Image: Shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

Campbell showed that he appreciated his upbringing by thanking SuperSport United after his Belgium switch, and he continued showing respect for his post honouring his parents.

Shandre Campbell shows respect to his parents

Campbell shared his picture on his Instagram profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his Instagram post, Campbell showed his respect and proved that he remains grounded, something his former coach Gavin Hunt said was key to his future success.

Campbell posted:

"I do it for my daddy; I do it for my momma."

Fans appreciate Campbell

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, saying the winger will one day become a global superstar and proudly represent Mzansi.

Simphiwe Matiwane wished Campbell well:

"The love of a mother is everything; cherish that, and it must be the boost to work hard and be dedicated to your game. Don't forget to enjoy the game; we will see you one day playing for Bafana Bafana and representing us in the UEFA Champions League."

Cellular_jnr is proud:

"Beautiful young man. Take care of your family, and you'll be blessed."

Aphiwe Ngcobo admires Campbell:

"Straight outta Boksburg."

Asanth_zungu has high hopes:

"So proud of you, Shandre. Next time, it will be Man United."

Walt.panda has respect for the winger:

"Proud of you, bro."

SuperSport United needs goals

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said he needs to find a way for his side to score goals after losing top scorer Bradley Grobler to injury.

The coach said he would need to assess his squad to fill Grobler's spot, but he failed to bring in a new striker during the recent transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News