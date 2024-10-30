Siphelo Baloni has impressed Chippa United, and the PSL side is keen to keep the 25-year-old beyond his loan deal

Baloni joined Chippa on loan from Orlando Pirates and has played every match where he was available

Supporters from both clubs argued on social media about where the player should settle, proving his quality

Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphelo Baloni has impressed loan club Chippa United, which wants to keep the player permanently.

The 25-year-old has played in every match for Chippa, except against his parent club, Pirates, showing that he is a vital member of coach Kwanele Kopo's squad.

PSL side Chippa United are keen to keep a new signing at the club. Image: ChippaUnitedFC.

Source: Twitter

After struggling to get game time at the Soweto giants, Baloni joined Chippa on loan, and the move is proving to be fruitful in the season's early stages.

Siphelo Baloni is wanted at Chippa United

Chippa source speaks about Baloni in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chippa admires Baloni, who has played alongside PSL veteran Andile Jali this season.

The source said:

"The club would be happy to buy him outright, but Pirates would have loaned him out because they wanted him to gain experience. They are really happy with him and will do all they can to keep him."

Fans argue over Baloni

Local football fans were split on social media about Baloni, with some saying he belongs at Pirates, while others backed the permanent switch to Chippa.

Loyyd Qubeka made a prediction:

"I watched him the other day, and I told my friends that there's no way he's going back to Pirates. I'm glad I was right."

Simthembile Mlambo says Baloni must stay at Chippa:

"Coach Kopo likes the boy. At Chippa, Baloni will continue to shine."

Sabelo Vee Shongwe rates Baloni highly:

"This is our future. We will give them someone to keep forever in the form of Rasebotja."

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton says Pirates must keep Baloni:

"Pirates must not dare to sell him. He just went there to get game time, nothing more."

Ntshuxeko KuntaKinte Maluks says Pirates need Baloni:

"Well, they can't keep him; Makhaula is not getting younger."

Source: Briefly News