Mamelodi Sundowns player Neo Maema praised the youngsters at the club, saying their mentality and consistency serve as motivation

The 28-year-old is a fan favourite at Masandawana but has struggled to cement a place in the starting line-up due to injuries and falling behind new arrivals

Local football fans praised Maema on social media, saying the attacking midfielder always steps up when called upon

Midfielder Neo Maema said he is proud of the Mamelodi Sundowns youngsters and has backed them for success at the PSL champions.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has scored nine times for Sundowns since joining the side in 2021 from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Attacking midfielder Neo Maema said he has been impressed with the young players at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: neomaema.

Maema is fighting for a place in the Sundowns starting line-up and scored in the 2-0 Carling Cup semi-final victory over Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 10 November 2024.

Neo Maema is impressed with youngsters

According to iDiski Times, the 28-year-old praised the younger players in the squad, saying they have a great mentality and have earned their place through consistent performances.

Maema said:

"They must understand that Sundowns is a team that needs to win every game, [you] hardly going to get a second chance after a bad performance. So we make sure we help them, but they also help themselves with the type of performances they give week-in, week-out."

During Sundowns' 2-0 PSL victory over Polokwane City on Wednesday, 6 November, 18-year-old prospect Kutlwano Letlhaku scored a brace, backing Maema's praise.

Fans praise Maema

Local football fans admired Maema on social media, saying the player is right to praise the youngsters, while they also had high praise for the attacking midfielder.

Senkwandruu Mphahlele admires Maema:

"This Billy guy is very good; he always scores when needed. That Chiefs goal still sits well in my head like it was yesterday."

Rito-Benjamin Swanyama Ngobeni is a fan:

"This is one special player; he always scores very important and crucial goals. Neo Maema Billy."

Marshal Khumalo backed Maema:

"Thank you, Neo Maema, for the stellar performances; we love you."

Kgolofelo Bokaba is a Downs fan:

"We are Mamelodi Sundowns."

Lainy Ariana has respect for Maema:

"Tell that man I love him. He brings me happiness."

Manqoba Mngqithi is impressed with a new signing

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he was impressed with new signing Asekho Tiwani.

The 19-year-old defender joined the PSL champions from Sekhukhune United, and Mngqithi was in awe of the player's consistency since joining Masandawana.

