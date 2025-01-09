Riveiro Speechless While Explaining Why Orlando Pirates Lost to Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates miss the chance to move top of the Betway Premiership table as they lost to Cape Town City at the DHL Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday

The Soweto giants stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against the Blue and Gold Army thanks to a second half goal from Darwin Gonzalez

The Sea Robbers head coach has aired his thoughts on his team's performance and Patrick Maswanganyi's penalty miss in the second half

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro was left speechless while trying to explain why the Buccaneers lost to Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Venezuelan midfielder Darwin Gonzalez, just like he did against Kaizer Chiefs, hit the back of the net give the Blue and Gold Army all three points at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.

The Sea Robbers missed the chance to move above Mamelodi Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table, as they remain three points behind the defending champions.

Jose Riveiro reacts to Orlando Pirates 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership midweek fixture. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Riverio reacts to Pirates' loss to Cape Town City.

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro claimed he could not explain what caused Pirates' loss against Cape Town City.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Celta Vigo Youth coach admitted that Pirates players did everything possible to win the match, but luck was not on their side.

"I am unable do a break down about our loss here right now," the Spanish tactician said after the match.

"It's pretty challenging to explain the scoreline; both teams' differences were too significant this time.

"With all respect for the game of the Citizens it's hard to pinpoint the reason why we lost the match.

"But this is football; they got the all important goal which we didn't get but we had a complete performance; we did everything to win the tie, not much that you can do."

Jose Riveiro speaks on Orlando Pirates players' performance against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Riveiro also commented on Patrick Maswanganyi missing a penalty a few minutes before the home side scored the only goal that sealed all three points.

"It's just pure bad luck in this case. Did you see the way they score?" he added.

"It's something not normal. Again, like I said, we were Pirates tonight and played the football we had played before.

"There were other games we didn't play at the level we played tonight where we got the result, but today we didn't make it. Now we have to put our name on the next one, and this one is gone."

The Bucs will switch focus to their next game which will be in the CAF Champions League this weekend.

PSL star set to reject Orlando Pirates' approach

Briefly News earlier reported that Premier Soccer League star Sinoxolo Kwayiba is set to reject Orlando Pirates' approach for a move in this winter transfer window.

The Chippa United star is said to be a top transfer target for the Sea Robbers, but the South African midfielder is reportedly to turned down the move and sign a new improved contract with the Chilli Boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News