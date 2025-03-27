Former AmaZulu FC co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi opened up about his decision to leave the Natal-based side in February 2025

Vilakazi left the club to deal with personal issues, and after his departure, he felt that he owed club chairman Sandile Zungu an apology

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish Vilakazi well, and some made suggestions about where he should start a new chapter

After leaving AmaZulu as their co-coach in February 2025, Vusumuzi Vilakazi opened up about his decision to leave the Natal-based side.

Vilakazi left his role to leave Arthur Zwane as the sole coach of Usuthu, while the club are currently seventh on the PSL log after 23 matches played.

Arthur Zwane has taken over sole responsibility of AmaZulu after Vusumuzi Vilakazi left. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Following his departure, Zwane got the club off to a winning start, while Vilakazi said he owed club chairman, Sandile Zungu, an apology.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi identifies the person he disappointed at AmaZulu

Vilakazi spoke his decision to leave AmaZulu in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Vilakazi, who left for personal reasons, said he still has the support of Zungu, yet he felt like he disappointed the Usuthu boss.

Vilakazi said:

“I don’t think there are specific people I should say ‘sorry to’. But maybe the person I can say sorry to is President Zungu, who supported me from the beginning when I joined the club. He’s still supporting me even now, and maybe I disappointed him with the trust that he had in me. I will go back to him to apologise, but I have spoken with him before. He deserves my apology.”

AmaZulu confirmed Vilakazi's departure on Twitter (X):

Vilakazi joins a long list of coaching changes in the PSL

Vilakazi was not the only coaching change in the PSL this season after several clubs decided to make major changes to their technical set-up.

Teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Cape Town City have all made changes, while SuperSport United recently parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt.

Following the mass changes, only a handful of clubs have remained unchanged, with Stellenbosch FC’s coach Steve Barker serving as the PSL’s longest-serving tactician.

AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu has brought in players such as Bongani Zungu. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Fans guess Vilakazi’s next move

Local football fans reacted on social media to guess Vilakazi’s next move while some criticised the former AmaZulu and Richards Bay coach.

Zolani Mnqandi hopes for the best:

“I wish he heals in whatever he is going through.”

Eto'z Bongan Mketho Mbongi wants Vilakazi at a PSL rival:

“Go back to Arrows, boy.”

Zuko Kele Sky Zoleka made a suggestion:

“Come to Mamelodi Sundowns & replace David Notoane.”

Gugu Guliwe criticised Vilakazi:

“You and Mushin are one and the same thing; quitting is your middle name.”

Ndou Skido Skido gave some advice:

“No permanent job in football, try to accept it. You fail today, pass tomorrow; just wait for another project and make sure to work hard.”

AmaZulu FC star is highly rated by local fans

As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu FC star Rowan Human has emerged as one of the best midfielders in South Africa.

Human has established himself in the AmaZulu team and has attracted interest from PSL rivals after impressive displays for the Natal side.

