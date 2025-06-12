South African Youth international Shandre Campbell is making waves on social media, as he showed off a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTI

At just 19, the former Cape Town City star’s impressive performances for Club Brugge’s youth side and in the first team have earned him credits and the rewards off the pitch

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI, which the Club Brugge star flaunted online, is reportedly valued between R850,000 and R853,400

South African youngster Shandre Campbell is making waves both on and off the pitch as he recently treated himself to a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The Club Brugge star was expected to be part of the Amajita squad that won the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Egypt in May 2025. However, the youngster was refused permission to join the team by his European club, a decision that left Raymond Ndaka heartbroken as he needed the player with him.

After being stopped from participating in the U20 AFCON, the former Cape Town City star was included in Hugo Broos' 41-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad but failed to make the final list for the international friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.

At just 19, Campbell's remarkable performances for Club Brugge’s youth side and in the first team have not only earned him recognition on the pitch but also the rewards that come with rising stardom.

Campbell flaunts R800k VW GTI

Campbell, in his recent Instagram story post, showcased his brand-new, expensive Volkswagen Golf GTI. In a viral video on IG, the South African youth international was seen taking pictures with the car, which was covered in a red ribbon as a gift presented to him.

According to Cars.co.za, a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTI car's price ranges between R850,000 and R853,400.

Volkswagen Golf GTI specifications

The Volkswagen Golf GTI features a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine with a 1984 cc displacement, delivering a maximum power output of 180 kW at 5000–6500 r/min and peak torque of 370 Nm between 1600–4300 r/min. It is paired with a 7-speed automated dual-clutch transmission, front-wheel drive, gearshift paddles, and a front-mounted engine.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

The GTI comes equipped with adaptive electronically adjustable suspension, and a convenient start-stop button, and can tow up to 1600 kg (braked) or 730 kg (unbraked), making it as versatile as it is performance-driven.

It's a sporty 5-door hatchback with seating for five and a practical, adaptable design. It measures 4287 mm in length, 1789 mm in width (2073 mm including mirrors), and 1470 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2627 mm and a turning circle of 10.9 meters.

