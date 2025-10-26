Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has shared his thoughts ahead of the Glamour Boys second leg clash in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round against AS Simba.

Amakhosi will welcome Congolese outfit to the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3 pm for the decisive second leg clash that will determine the team that would progress into the group stage.

The first leg between the Soweto giants and the Congolese side ended in a goalless draw in Lubumbashi on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Chiefs saw their city rivals Orlando Pirates being knocked out of the CAF Champions League despite overturning a three-goal deficit while playing at home, so they will take this second leg serious despite having the home advantage.

Kaze confident ahead of Chiefs vs Simba

Kaze expressed confidence in his team’s ability to progress despite their current struggles in front of goal. Following their goalless league draw against Siwelele at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, the Kaizer Chiefs coach stated that he's sure they would qualify.

He admitted that scoring has become a major concern but took solace in the team’s improved defensive stability.

“Every team has challenges,” he said. “We have to admit that right now our biggest challenge is scoring goals, but it’s not all lost because we are not leaking goals at the back.”

The Soweto giants mentor added that the team’s performances are gradually improving and that their only shortfall remains converting chances into goals. He also confirmed that they will continue experimenting with new attacking combinations to find the right formula.

