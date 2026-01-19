SAFA President Danny Jordaan broke his silence on firing Hugo Broos and said it would harm Bafana Bafana’s World Cup preparations

Despite AFCON disappointment, Broos has secured South Africa’s automatic 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Jordaan emphasised continuity, saying Broos will remain head coach until the end of the World Cup

SAFA President Danny Jordaan has spoken out amid calls from some sections of the South African football fraternity to sack Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco at the round of 16 stage after losing to Cameroon. Some football fans and analysts reacted strongly to the disappointment, suggesting that Broos be fired.

However, Broos has an impressive record with the national team. He guided South Africa to back-to-back AFCON qualifications, including the previous edition in the Ivory Coast, where the team finished third. He also led Bafana Bafana to automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a feat last achieved in 2002. Despite these accomplishments, some supporters believe his time is up and doubt that he can take the team far in the upcoming World Cup, set to be hosted in the Americas this winter.

Jordaan warns against sacking Bafana coach

Speaking to SABC Sport, Jordaan explained why dismissing the veteran Belgian coach would be a huge mistake.

“I think that people are not looking at reality. The reality is that we have to pick the team, announce the team, and by March, we have to have a team. By April and May, we must get the team ready for the World Cup. So, there’s no time,” Jordaan said.

He added that going through the process of finding a new coach and new players now would be impractical. Jordaan emphasised that it was too late to make such changes and that they would have to wait for the next cycle. He also noted that Broos had already indicated that the World Cup would be the end of his journey with Bafana Bafana.

Broos to stay Until World Cup

Jordaan further stressed the importance of continuity. He said they needed to consider how to sustain the success Broos had built over time.

“For now, Broos stays, and we are going to work to ensure that the team is in better shape when they go to the World Cup,” he said.

Broos, who joined Bafana Bafana in May 2021, is expected to retire from football at the conclusion of the World Cup. He expressed frustration with the unconstructive criticism on social media, especially from Bafana Bafana supporters.

“I don’t read social media because it’s mostly nonsense. I have 40 years of experience, and I know that when things go well, nobody speaks, but when there’s a loss, everyone suddenly has an opinion,” he said.

Broos warned against public criticism

Briefly News also reported that Broos was warned against public criticism after Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Cameroon national team coach made some comments about the tournament before their game against the Indomitable Lions, and it was used against him after South Africa crashed out of the competition.

