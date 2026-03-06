Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and club legend Brian Baloyi has backed experienced South African coach Pitso Mosimane as the ideal candidate to take over the coaching role at Amakhosi.

Pressure continues to mount on the current coaching duo of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after the club endured a disappointing run of results, suffering four straight defeats in all competitions.

The Soweto-based outfit has already seen its hopes of silverware fade this season, with the Betway Premiership now the only competition where they still have a mathematical chance of success.

Even so, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remain the leading contenders for the title as they continue to dominate the race at the summit of the standings.

Baloyi believes the current technical setup lacks the experience required to manage a club of Chiefs’ stature and insists that Mosimane has the pedigree needed to steer the team back to success.

Speaking on Metro FM’s SNAWA, Baloyi acknowledged that several capable coaches could take on the challenge, but placed Mosimane ahead of Benni McCarthy in his preference.

“There are quite a few options. Benni could fit in well, and Pitso could also do the job, but personally I would choose Pitso over Benni,” Baloyi said.

“When you look at the squad and the players available, the team needs a mentor – someone with the ability to rebuild and start afresh.

“Benni is a very good coach, but I feel he still needs to gain more experience before reaching that level.

“There are also other strong candidates such as Fadlu Davids, Rulani Mokwena, and Manqoba Mngqithi.

“South Africa has plenty of coaches capable of succeeding at Chiefs even before the club considers bringing in someone from Europe.”

Source: Briefly News