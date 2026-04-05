Eriteria national team players are reportedly missing after securing a place in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group stage

The Red Sea Boys defeated Eswatini in the preliminary stages of the group phase qualifiers, but their local players have refused to go back home

The reports left so many football fans across Africa surprised, with many of them sharing their thoughts on the issue on social media

Seven members of Eritrea’s national football squad have reportedly gone missing in South Africa shortly after playing a role in securing qualification for the group stage of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa has always provided venues for African countries that don't have stadiums that meet CAF standards, but this recent event might change the situation.

Lesotho hosted Nigeria in South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Zimbabwe also doing the same when they faced Bafana Bafana in the qualifiers.

7 Eritrea players disappear in South Africa

Following the second leg of the preliminary qualifiers, where Eritrea recorded a 2-1 win over Eswatini, the tally of players who did not return home has risen to seven. Out of ten locally based players, only Ablum Teklezgi, Nahom Tadesse, and Rommel Abdu made the journey back.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the seven local Eritrean players are still uncertain. However, a report by renowned African football journalist Micky Jnr suggests the situation could be a “defection,” with the individuals opting not to return to their country.

Several reports confirmed that it is not the first time Eritrea players have engaged in such an act. Since 2006, multiple players from the East African nation’s national team have similarly failed to return home after international trips.

Fans left surprised about missing Eritrea players

The report about missing Eritrea players left so many football fans surprised, especially South Africans who are concerned about the players' decision not to return to their country and remain in Mzansi.

Tony Badson said:

"Whenever they go they disappear, the whole Eritrean women's national team disappeared in Uganda after the match 😀😀😀, imagine a whole national team 😀😀."

Mxolisi G. Buthelezi shared:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 must stop hoisting these useless games. Ppl came here for the 2010 World Cup and refused to leave!"

UncleTimmy wrote:

"Sometimes we are too insensitive as a people. If even football players are running from there, the same people who are supposed to be well off, just imagine how harsh the conditions are for regular people. These people are refugees; they need help, and they got it."

McDonaldBosman commented:

"Not the first time they did that, once came to play against the Zebras of Botswana and never went back home after the game. The Botswana government gave them asylum and kept at a refugee camp in Dukwe."

Mkhabela Cypriel Dlomo reacted:

"This is why Eritrea was not participating in other tournaments; it is said that the FA fears players will run away since there are some local conflicts, and the state of living is not good."

Bash Phesheya added:

"Who wouldn’t want to stay in SA? 😂😂 best country in the world for a reason."

Source: Briefly News