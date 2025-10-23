Rassie Erasmus explained why Evan Roos was left out of the Springboks’ end-of-year squad

Veteran players like Faf de Klerk, Willie Le Roux, Bongi Mbonambi, and Vincent Koch also missed out on the list

Springboks prepare for a five-match November tour amid key suspensions, including Makazole Mapimpi

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has clarified his decision to exclude Evan Roos from the end-of-year tour squad. On Monday, 20 October, Erasmus announced a 33-man squad for training ahead of the five November Test matches.

Rassie Erasmus named his squad on Monday, 20 October 2025 to prepare for the end of year tour. Image: Hannah Peters

The squad notably excluded veterans such as World Cup winner Faf de Klerk and Test centurion Willie Le Roux. Other seasoned players, including Bongi Mbonambi, Cobus Wiese, and Vincent Koch, also did not make the cut.

On Thursday, 23 October, Erasmus responded on X to a fan asking about Roos’ omission. The coach said:

"My friend is a world-class player and will play many Test matches for the Boks. We just have two really good eights in Jasper and Kwagga, and in my opinion, they are still delivering at a higher level than Evan. One thing is a given: he is a Test match player and will probably make it in 2027."

Fan reactions to Erasmus’ explanation

Rugby fans quickly weighed in, with mixed reactions to Erasmus addressing squad selections on social media:

@PG_Mthimunye:

"Respectfully, Coach, there is no need to justify or answer about player selection on social media. We trust you!"

@opensaysmani:

"Spoiled for choice for sure, Evan still has plenty of petrol in the tank his time will come, until then he must just keep levelling up."

@WINSTON74502263:

"Rassie, thank you for sharing. Couch coaches haven’t won back-to-back World Cups and Rugby Championships like you."

@MdangeKaTshiwo_:

"I always love your honesty and engagement. Reminds me of the 2019 World Cup videos you made us believe and brought back the trophy."

@Phesh6210:

"Personally, I was unhappy about Mapimpi, but now I realise he is suspended… Please let Mapimpi reach 50 caps; we all know he won’t feature in 2027."

Makazole Mapimpi has been suspended for five games after violent conduct in a URC game last week. Image: Warren Little

Springboks face key challenges ahead

The Springboks will start their November tour against Japan on 1 November before taking on France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales.

The team has faced setbacks, including winger Makazole Mapimpi’s five-game suspension for violent conduct, which rules him out of the tour. Jan Hendrik-Wessels also received a heavy ban for violent conduct, sidelining him for months despite a lack of conclusive evidence.

Erasmus will rely on the squad’s depth to navigate the demanding schedule. The Springboks aim to finish the year strongly and maintain their position atop the World Rugby rankings.

