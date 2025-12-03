The Springboks showed their dominance in scrums, leaving opponents struggling to maintain their ground

Questions are emerging about whether it is fair to penalise teams twice when a scrum collapses

Nigel Owens shared his perspective on how referees must distinguish between legitimate pressure and deliberate rule-breaking

The Springboks have long established themselves as the kings of scrums in world class rugby. Their formidable strength and technical mastery often overwhelm opponents, resulting in penalties and yellow cards against rival teams.

This dominance was particularly evident during the November 2025 clash against Ireland in Dublin, where the Irish conceded six yellow cards at Aviva Stadium due to scrum collapses under sustained pressure from South Africa.

This has reignited debate over whether the current approach of penalising teams with both a yellow card and a penalty when the scrum falls apart is just. Many rugby analysts argue that this “double punishment” disproportionately affects weaker teams unable to stabilise their scrum.

According to The Times, Six Nations unions are considering raising the issue in rugby’s law-making discussions. One senior official told the newspaper:

“In what other sport can you be sent off essentially for not being as strong as your opponent? A dominant scrum already earns a penalty. A yellow card should only be shown if a player deliberately breaks the rules to gain an advantage.”

Nigel Owens shares his expert opinion on the scrum pressure

Former international referee Nigel Owens has weighed in on the nuanced balance between legitimate scrum pressure and illegal play. Speaking on Whistle Watch, Owens emphasised that front-row players should not be penalised simply for moving backwards under pressure.

“If a prop is following all the rules but is still being pushed back, there’s no reason for a yellow card,” he explained.

Owens recalled officiating an England versus Ireland match at Twickenham more than a decade ago.

“There were penalty tries and numerous scrum penalties, yet I didn’t send anyone off. The Irish prop wasn’t committing any offence; he was just being overpowered,” he said.

However, Owens warned that some weaker packs may deliberately collapse scrums to mask their lack of dominance.

“When a defensive scrum takes a hit before momentum builds, it can be tricky. That’s why it takes an experienced referee to distinguish between illegal play and genuine strength,” he added.

Potential changes to the law

Any proposed amendments to the law could be discussed at the World Rugby Shape of the Game conference in February 2026. However, no changes will be implemented before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. The proposed adjustment aims to protect players from being disciplined or punished for technical or physical inferiority, while still maintaining fairness in competitive scrums.

