Pontypridd RFC has been left mourning the loss of one of its most legendary rugby figures following the passing of club icon Graham Gittins, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in its history.

The Welsh Rugby legend died at the age of 89 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

Grittins' career with Pontypridd RFC

A powerful prop forward, Gittins made an impressive 444 appearances for Pontypridd between 1954 and 1969. During that period, the club noted he was widely viewed as one of the finest uncapped props in Welsh rugby. However, playing for a club considered unfashionable at the time meant national selectors overlooked him.

The club acknowledged that he may well have earned international recognition had he chosen to move elsewhere, but stressed that Gittins’ unwavering loyalty to Pontypridd RFC defined his career and his life.

His playing days concluded in April 1969 with a farewell outing against a Mid District XV at Ynysangharad Park. For many years thereafter, he ranked second only to Bob Penberthy on the club’s all-time appearance list, but was later surpassed by Dale “Chief” McIntosh.

Known for his sharp wit, Gittins often joked about modern rugby, teasing McIntosh by saying that appearances in his era required a place in the starting XV rather than a brief cameo from the bench.

Pontypridd RFC mourn Grittins' death

The club expressed deep sorrow at the news of Gittins’ death at the age of 89, describing him as a cherished legend and a true gentleman whose presence had been central to Pontypridd RFC for decades.

In recognition of his extraordinary contribution, Pontypridd honoured him last year by renaming the Gibby Bar at Sardis Road as the Graham Gittins Lounge, celebrating his enduring legacy at the club.

Recalling the conditions of his playing days, the club noted that players once changed at the swimming baths—now the lido—before making the long walk across the park to the pitch. Club historian Alun Granfield remembered Gittins remarking that while the walk to the field was lengthy, the journey back felt even longer after a loss, especially in the rain.

After retiring from playing, Gittins assumed the role of fixture secretary, a position that later disappeared with the introduction of league rugby. The role required skilful negotiation to assemble competitive fixture lists, and Gittins’ reputation and standing within the game proved invaluable.

During his tenure, Pontypridd secured several high-quality fixtures, particularly against English clubs, further enhancing the club’s stature and profile.

Pontypridd RFC said Gittins would be remembered not only as a consummate rugby man but also as a loyal friend and companion in the clubhouse and on countless rugby tours.

Pontypridd RFC concluded by extending its heartfelt condolences to Graham’s wife Gill, his son Ian, and all his family and friends, assuring them they remain in the club’s thoughts during this difficult time.

An outpouring of tributes has followed from hundreds of people who reflected on the enormous impact Gittins had after dedicating more than 70 years of service to the club in various roles, including player, captain, official and lifelong supporter. Many remarked that match days would never feel the same without him.

Ćrøŵlërz Êlêäñør

It was a real honour for my dad (Lyndon Crowley) to organise the renaming of the bar in honour of Graham. Graham and Dad were both incredibly proud former players, and together they helped set up Friends of Pontypridd. They’ll be looking down, still cheering Ponty on. 🖤

Jenna Ratcliffe

Lovely Graham♥️he was in great spirits when I took this photo, he enjoyed seeing all the old memorabilia because memories and years are everything♥️. I grew up knowing Graham from a young age, always humble and kind. He will be sorely missed and remembered by all of us who knew him. He is one of Ponty Rugby Greats🖤

Howard Thomas

So sad. RIP Graham, and my condolences to the family. A true legend of Ponty rugby and of all things Pontypridd. Treasured memories of a gentleman.

David Watkins

Memories of him and my father having a difference of opinions on a Friday night in the club snug… I don’t know who wound who up.. A good manager at BA and GE. RIP Graham

Mark Rowley

So sad to hear this, he was a fantastic player and an even more fantastic man, always had time to talk to anyone. My condolences to his family. RIP GRAHAM

Karen Farr

Sad to hear this! RIP Graham! Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time! Fond memories of a lovely Gentleman whom we saw very often at the Rugby Club and a great friend to my father-in-law, Benny Farr!

