A viral team prank showcased a different side to the Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, leaving even his own coach fooled

Social media erupted after the Stormers star’s unexpected performance stole the spotlight

The light-hearted moment comes amid a record-breaking season and a lucrative contract extension in Cape Town

Stormers and Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu proved his talent stretches far beyond the rugby field. The 24-year-old flyhalf had supporters in fits of laughter after delivering a spot-on accent during a light-hearted team challenge at the Stormers camp. In a clip shared online, players attempted to fool head coach John Dobson by disguising their voices while he stood with his back turned.

The challenge, titled “Can Dobbo Guess the Players?”, saw Dobson confidently identify most of his squad simply by hearing them speak. However, when it came to Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the coach was left second-guessing himself. The gifted back altered his tone so convincingly that Dobson hesitated and ultimately guessed wrong.

Rugby fans in stitches after Sacha's act

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising the youngster’s unexpected acting ability.

Many supporters joked that he might have a future in entertainment should rugby ever lose its appeal.

Record-breaking season and contract extension

Off the field, Feinberg-Mngomezulu recently celebrated his 24th birthday after returning from a holiday with his rumoured partner, Sarah Langa. On the field, his stock continues to rise. The rising star broke Percy Montgomery’s record during a Test against Argentina national rugby union team in Durban, setting a new benchmark for the most points scored in a single Test match.

He enjoyed a standout 2025 campaign, earning South Africa’s URC Player of the Season award. He was also voted MyPlayers’ 2025 Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Such accolades naturally attracted interest from leading clubs around the world, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu opted to remain loyal to Cape Town.

The Stormers playmaker extended his contract with the United Rugby Championship side in December. According to Ruck, the new deal is reportedly worth close to £800,000, approximately R17.7 million.His rapid rise has also translated into financial success, with his net worth now estimated in the upper six figures, placing him among the top-earning athletes in his age group. He also become Garnier's first ever Southern Africa male ambassador in February 2026.

Naas Botha says Sacha's speed gives him an edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

