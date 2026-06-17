Cheslin Kolbe, a double Rugby World Cup winner, has landed a major new partnership with one of South Africa’s biggest brands

The Springbok star’s return home has come with a major off-field milestone and a new set of wheels

A new chapter begins for the rugby hero after months away from home and a big career move

Springboks winger and double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has landed an ambassadorial role with Nissan South Africa.

Kolbe, who recently made a career switch after returning home from Japan to sign with the DHL Stormers, joins other rugby stars such as Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse as part of Nissan’s ambassador lineup.

The fleet-footed winger also scored himself a brand-new Navara bakkie as part of the partnership. He was handed the keys to a new Navara Pro-4X at the Nissan Milnerton dealership in Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe speaks on the new deal with Nissan

Kolbe said the Nissan Navara’s qualities of strength, durability and ambition closely match the values he lives by both as a rugby player and in his personal life.

He added that representing a globally recognised brand manufactured in Africa was a proud moment and that he was looking forward to future adventures with his family in the Navara Pro-4X.

Nissan Africa Chief Financial Officer Juan Wheeler travelled to Cape Town to personally hand over the vehicle to Kolbe. Wheeler said the Navara represents a spirit of adventure and determination, making the Springbok star a fitting ambassador given his achievements both on and off the rugby field.

Cheslin Kolbe’s rugby journey continues after Japan return

The flagship Navara Pro-4X is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 140 kW and 450 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Kolbe recently played for Tokyo Sungoliath and ended the season as the club’s top points scorer. He took to social media alongside his wife, Layla, where they shared emotional moments from his final days in Japan.

His return to South Africa has been heavily backed by several benefactors, but it has also been an emotional journey for the winger, who spent months away from his family in Japan. Before moving to Japan, Kolbe played club rugby in France.

The Springbok star’s final international appearance of 2025 came on 22 November in Dublin, where he featured on the wing for South Africa against Ireland. He was named this week in the 15-man lineup to face the Barbarians in Gqeberha this coming Saturday. Kolbe will form part of the back three alongside stars such as Fassi and Edwill van der Merwe.

Springboks hit the gym ahead of Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that fresh footage has been released from one of the Springboks' training sessions, showing the stars hard at work in the gym as they prepare for the upcoming encounter.

Fans reacted differently after seeing the size of the Springboks in the gym.

Source: Briefly News