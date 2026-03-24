The United Nations World Food Programme warns that up to 45 million more people could face acute hunger in 2026 if the Middle East conflict continues

Global food insecurity could approach record levels, with import-dependent regions in Africa and Asia expected to be hardest hit

Rising fuel, food and fertiliser costs, driven by disruptions in key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, could leave millions without access to basic meals

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The United Nations World Food Programme warns that up to 45 million more people could face acute hunger. Image: AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that global food insecurity could surge to record levels in 2026 if escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to destabilise the global economy.

According to new analysis released in Rome, as many as 45 million additional people could be pushed into acute hunger this year if the conflict persists and oil prices remain above $100 a barrel. These figures would add to the 318 million people already facing acute food insecurity (IPC3+ levels) worldwide.

WFP said this would bring global hunger close to the 349 million people affected at the start of the Ukraine war, when a global cost-of-living crisis caused food prices to spike rapidly and remain elevated for extended periods.

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Energy crisis driving food insecurity

While the current conflict is centred in a global energy hub rather than a major food-producing region, WFP stressed that the impact could be similar due to the strong link between energy and food markets.

Disruptions to key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have led to a virtual standstill in some areas. This has already driven up the cost of fuel, fertilisers, and food globally.

The agency warned that vulnerable families who are currently managing to put food on the table may soon only be able to afford little or no food at all.

“If this conflict continues, it will send shockwaves across the globe, and families who already cannot afford their next meal will be hit the hardest

“Without an adequately funded humanitarian response, it could spell catastrophe for millions already on the .edge, said Carl Skau

Africa and Asia face steepest impact

WFP’s analysis shows that import-reliant countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia are likely to be hardest hit due to their dependence on food and fuel imports. Countries already facing severe food insecurity are particularly exposed to the crisis.

In Sudan, which imports around 80% of its wheat, rising staple prices are expected to push more families into hunger. Meanwhile, in Somalia, where a severe drought is ongoing, the cost of essential commodities has already increased by at least 20% since the conflict began.

Both countries have experienced famine conditions in recent years, making them especially vulnerable to further shocks.

Economist warns of rising fuel prices

In a related article, an economist has warned that rising fuel prices will hit South African households hard. Chief economist, Lisette IJssel de Schepper, said the weaker rand, trading at about R16.66 to the dollar, is further increasing the cost of fuel imports. Schepper warned that higher fuel prices would have knock-on effects across the economy, noting that diesel underpins much of the country's freight and agricultural transport, while petrol and diesel are widely used by taxis, buses and delivery fleets.

The conflict in the Middle East threatens to drive food prices to unaffordable levels. Images: Majid Saeedi/ Getty Images and Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly articles on rising fuel prices

Briefly News reported that Brent crude shot up above $100 a barrel, reaching its highest level in years due to the intensifying conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

reported that Brent crude shot up above $100 a barrel, reaching its highest level in years due to the intensifying conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The Road Freight Association warned that higher fuel costs will push up transport and grocery prices, affecting everyday household budgets.

A viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre in Durban has sparked concerns that some fuel stations may be inflating prices.

Source: Briefly News