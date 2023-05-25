A Nigerian pupil has entered the prestigious Guinness Book of Records following his skipping feat

The 17-year-old smashed the previous record for the longest skip on one foot set by Bangladesh's Rasel Islam

A video of the Nigerian lad skipping with stunning quickness to set the new record has surfaced on the net

A Nigerian pupil, Philip Solomon, has been declared the Guinness World Record holder for the most skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

This came after the 17-year-old's feat was ratified by Guinness World Record on Tuesday, May 24, four months after he broke the record.

Philip's record was ratified on Tuesday, May 24. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

@lindaikejiblogofficial shared a video showing how Oyemekun Grammar School Akure pupil in Ondo State broke the record on January 24, 2023, after he did 153 skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

Punch reports that Solomon outdid the previous record set by Bangladesh's Rasel Islam of 145 skips.

‘’The most skips in 30 seconds on one foot is 153, and was achieved by Philip Solomon (Nigeria), in Akure, Nigeria, on 24 January 2023.

"Philip was inspired by the previous holder of this record title Rasel Islam after seeing a video of their record attempt. He has been training to achieve the record and was honoured to attend a skipping world championship," a statement on the Guinness World Record website reads.

Reactions on social media

@epitomelog45 said:

"The same record that took someone 100hours to break, another person did his own in 30seconds. Our goals are different in life so don’t look at other people’s goals."

@princessuvbi said:

"I love that they are all leveraging on social media now to reveal the talent and skills they have plus their accomplishments."

@proxcar said:

"Not a dime! It’s jus a waste of time if u not known…although HB used it to her own advantage by investing sponsors to gain recognition and thence now getting promoted."

@teggywales said:

"Hilda put in work for PR and hype till it became cool to support her that’s the difference it has absolutely nothing to do with her body."

@honeywizi said:

"Nigeria my country I love us we go soon collect Nigeria Guinness book of record for collecting the highest award as a country."

@the.estherr said:

"This Guinness book of record go soon give Nigerians award for being the most people to break too many records. Nigeria book of records."

@i.tobiloba said:

"I lost count. He is so fast, moving like piston in car cylinder. People won’t hype this one now ooooo."

