The death toll from the Morocco earthquake has risen to 2,000, and the number of injured people has also climbed

Rescue efforts for survivors continue following the deadliest quake that rocked the country in more than six decades.

The staggering loss of life devastated netizens and many sent prayers to the northwestern African country online

Moroccans navigating through the rubbles caused by the earthquake. Image: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

MARRAKESH - Morocco remains in shock following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

Death toll in Morocco

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate survivors who are trapped in the debris of flattened villages.

The earthquake, the most powerful ever recorded in the nation's history, has resulted in a death toll of at least 2,012 individuals, with more than 2,059 people sustaining injuries. Many of them are in critical condition.

Earthquake devastates Morocco

On Friday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck 72 kilometres southwest of the popular tourist destination Marrakesh. The natural disaster caused widespread destruction in rural areas and obliterating entire villages reported Al Jazeera.

Netizens saddened by loss of lives

@DDose27191 mentioned:

"There are thousands who have lost a family member in the earthquake. We must come together to ease their suffering."

@gntlmnking said:

"The Eiffel Tower turns off its lights in solidarity with the victims of the Morocco earthquake."

@arc_Jzaks posted:

"May Allah, recompense them for their affliction and replace them with something better, Amin."

@positivity00ONE tweeted:

"My heart is deeply saddened and with all the families and children. Prayers."

@munavveransariS added:

"May Allah protect everyone, and may those who have passed away be forgiven."

@RefMonster stated:

"Prayers for Morocco."

@insan_honey tweeted:

"During this painful moment, my heart is heavy with grief for Morocco. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Source: Briefly News