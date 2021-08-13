Jolidee Matongo: age, education, qualifications, career, corruption, contacts

Jolidee Matongo became the mayor of Johannesburg on 10th August 2021. He is the 3rd mayor of Jo'burg since the local government elections were held in 2016. His immediate predecessor, Geoff Makhubo, died in July 2021 from COVID-19 complications.

The current mayor of the City of Johannesburg during one of the ANC meetings. Photo: @jolideematongo

Source: Instagram

When Geoff Makhubo was elected mayor of Jo'burg in December 2019, ​​Cllr. Jolidee Matongo was appointed as MMC for Finance. After Makhubo's death, Jolidee took the office of mayor Joburg. So, who is Jolidee Matongo? Here is everything you need to know about Jolidee Matongo's history, including his age, qualifications, and career journey.

Jolidee Matongo's profile summary

Full name : Jolidee Matongo

: Jolidee Matongo Year of birth : 1975

: 1975 Place of birth : Soweto, south of Johannesburg

: Soweto, south of Johannesburg Nationality : Zimbabwean, South African

: Zimbabwean, South African Jolidee Matongo's parents' nationality : Zimbabwean

: Zimbabwean Father : Edward Matongo

: Edward Matongo Schools attended : Orlando West High School, University of South Africa, Milpark Education, Management College of Southern Africa

: Orlando West High School, University of South Africa, Milpark Education, Management College of Southern Africa Height : 182 centimetres (6 feet inches)

: 182 centimetres (6 feet inches) Weight : 78 kilograms (166 lbs)

: 78 kilograms (166 lbs) Marital status : Married

: Married Instagram: @jolideematongo

@jolideematongo Twitter : @jolidee_matongo

: @jolidee_matongo Linkedin: jolidee-matongo

jolidee-matongo Occupation: Politician

Politician Political party : African National Congress (ANC)

: African National Congress (ANC) Famous for: Being a loyal member of ANC and his current role as the mayor of Johannesburg

Jolidee Matongo's biography

Jolidee was born in Soweto, Transvaal Province, in 1975; therefore, Jolidee Matongo's age by the end of 2021 will be 46 years old. Is Jolidee Matongo a Zimbabwean? Yes. Jolidee Matongo's father, Edward, was a legal migrant from Zimbabwe, making Jolidee Matongo a Zimbabwean by birth.

Jolidee Matongo's education

Jolidee Matongo's qualifications include a diploma in public management and a B-Tech degree in public management from the University of South Africa. Before that, he was a student at Orlando West High School, where he matriculated.

He also has a post-graduate diploma in management from Milpark Education. Currently, the politician is pursuing his Master's degree in public management at the Management College of Southern Africa.

Jolidee Matongo's career

Mayor OF the City of Johannesburg during the budget speech review with the national broadcaster. Photo: @jolideematongo

Source: Instagram

Jolidee Matongo's background in politics stretches back to when he was thirteen years old. He was a member of the Soweto Student Congress and the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) while in high school. The current JBH mayor was a member of the ANC's regional executive committee (REC) in Johannesburg for 18 years and even served as spokesperson for two consecutive terms.

His other previous roles and responsibilities include:

Worked in the City of Johannesburg's housing department

Head of Media and Communications

Deputy Director of youth development in the municipality

Chief of staff for multiple Gauteng Members of the Executive Council

Strategic support advisor in the office of the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance

Joburg mayor

On 5th August 2021, ANCs national leadership formally endorsed Mr. Matongo as mayor, and he was elected mayor unopposed on 10th August 2021. Jolidee Matongo's corruption fight, service delivery, and financial stability are his main focus. However, according to Daily Maverick, this will be no mean achievement since his predecessor's leadership was defined by corruption allegations and reports of declining service delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Jolidee Matongo's contact details are not provided, he is very active on the various social media platforms provided above. Therefore, you can reach on Instagram or Twitter.

Family

Mayor of Joburg and his wife celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in 2020. Photo: @jolideematongo

Source: Instagram

Mayor Matongo celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary on 27th April 2021. He lives with his family (wife and kids) in Lenasia, Gauteng.

Jolidee Matongo has numerous years of experience as a politician and leader in other managerial roles. The cumulative knowledge plus his qualifications should enable him to govern Johannesburg in the best way possible. We wish him all the best and hope that he will make Joburg a better place.

READ ALSO: Rod Parsley: age, children, wife, church, prayer line, house, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Rod Parsley. Rod is a renowned pastor making maximum use of all available platforms to spread the Gospel. The American preacher was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and he is the son of James G. (Clyde) and Ellen.

The 64-year-old evangelist has multi-million followers worldwide, and his focus is on nourishing his followers physically, spiritually, and emotionally. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za