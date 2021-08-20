Lingashoni teasers for September 2021: Puleng plans to get rid of Seipati

Seipati feels jealous of Mandla (her husband) renewing his marital vows with Puleng (the other wife). She tries to ruin Mandla and Puleng's engagement ceremony in vain. Find out how Puleng and Papi get rid of Seipati in Lingashoni teasers for September 2021.

While the rivalry between Mandla's wives intensifies, the same situation is happening between Sara and her daughter-in-law. Sara throws Mpumi out of the house without informing Robert and Donald.

Lingashoni teasers of September 2021

How does Donald react to his mum sending his wife away? September episodes of the Lingashoni series will give viewers a sugar rush feeling, yet this is not the storyline's climax. Keep tuning in for more entertainment.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 95

Mdu learns about Phakade's confidential matters, and Puleng and Mandla's misunderstanding leads to unpleasant outcomes. Novumile becomes Mpumi's confidant.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 96

Puleng and Seipati's actions seem extreme but are appropriate for the situation. Mdu's irrational decision hurts some of his family members. Elsewhere, Mpumi enjoys making someone fall for her lies.

Puleng assures Mandla that his second wife, Seipati, is a liar. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 97

Puleng confronts Seipati, who seems prepared to fight. Sarah shames Mpumi during a family tribunal. Meanwhile, Mdabe cautions Mdu against isolating Phakade from the family business.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 98

Puleng celebrates while Seipati is devastated. Elsewhere, Mpumi defends herself, and NJ abandons her principles for love.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 99

Seipati makes a scene during Mandla and Puleng's engagement. Mpumi and Nondumo argue shortly after making a truce. At the same time, Phakade is determined to prove he is right.

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 100

Mantoa needs to make a life-changing decision. Puleng feels irritated when Sarah requests a family meeting and the police arrest Phakade for selling guns in KZN.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 101

Who will Mantoa choose between Seipati and Puleng? Puleng defends Mpumi, and Phakade's overconfidence and hasty decisions endanger his and Tebatso's lives.

Seipati defends herself, but Mandla does not believe her. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 102

Someone will be thrown out of the Cele house if Puleng discovers the secret she is investigating. Phakade's decision is irreversible, and Mpumi regrets her actions.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 103

Mandla's choice to renew the vows with Puleng hurts Seipati. Donald discourages Mpumi from returning home. Mchunu travels to KZN to rectify Phahade's mess.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 104

Ace and Mdu return home only to find Phakade and NJ doing something that seems wrong. Mandla is stuck at a crossroads, and Sarah decides how to treat Mpumi without Robert's permission.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 105

Puleng asks Papi to help her dispose of Seipati's body, and Mdu suspects Phakade's girl is hiding something. Sarah sends Mpumi out of the house.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 106

Mpumi gives up on herself, and Seipati catches Papi and Puleng in an alarming situation. Mdu accepts Phakade's fate.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 107

Puleng and Papi feel guilty after harming Seipati while Phakade's secret is exposed. Mpumi lands into more trouble.

Mandla chooses Puleng over Seipati. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 108

People worry about Seipati's disappearance. Meanwhile, Mpumi and Donald think of rebuilding their marriage. Ace discovers Phakade's top secret.

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 109

Seipati regains consciousness and finds herself in a filthy shack. Phakade refuses to end his romance with NJ as Ace instructed. Donald and Mpumi reconcile with a kiss.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 110

Phakade makes a tough decision, and Seipati tries to flee from the shack. Mantoa proposes something of personal benefit to Donald.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 111

Donald and Seipati pretend they are a happy family. Meanwhile, more people ask about Seipati's whereabouts. Phakade later exposes his truth in front of the Mchunu family.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 112

Puleng panics when she learns Seipati is alive. Sara learns the truth, and Prudence recognizes her kidnapper's voice.

Seipati proves to Mandla that Puleng has also been lying to him about some family issues. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Puleng and Seipati

Seipati catches Puleng and Papi in an awkward situation but does not suspect they want to harm her. Puleng asks Papi to help her dispose of Seipati's body in a lonely shack. Seipati wakes up feeling weak but tries to break out of the hut. Meanwhile, the family worries about her sudden disappearance.

Donald and Mpumi

Sarah is wasting her time trying to destroy her son's marriage. Donald discourages Mpumi from returning home. The couple later resolves to rebuild their marriage and reconcile with a kiss.

Phakade and NJ

Mdabe advises Mdu to involve Phakade in the family business. Ace and Mdu catch Phakade and NJ is a shocking situation. Ace commands Phakade to break up with NJ, but he refuses to do so. When the police detain him for selling guns, Mchunu runs to his rescue. Mdu suspects Phakade's girlfriend's intentions but cannot save him from downfall.

Catch the episodes of Lingashoni teasers for September 2021 on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 21h30. You will love every bit of the storyline. 1Magic's Lingashoni is one dramatic place to live in, but people somehow develop tough skins and learn to survive amid scandals.

