Weekly Wrap: Nando's Claps Back, DJ Zinhle Opens up and Long Weekend Feels

This week has seen some hilarious news that Mzansi loved, a guy tried to take on Nando's on social media and came up short, DJ Zinhle finally opened up about something the public had been pressuring her to discuss and a guys video celebrating the long weekend had Mzansi smiling.

In addition, Pearl Modiadie showed off Lewatle's 1st birthday and Nando's was at it again when the fast-food chain reacted to a man's tweet.

1. Mgijimi: Nando's Claps Back at Troll Over Rolls, SA Left in Stitches

One local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

South African restaurant, Nando's, is a hit on social media. Image: @ItsTheReal_Bizz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls.

2. DJ Zinhle Finally Speaks Out on the Drama Caused by a Picture of Her at Anele Tembe’s Funeral

DJ Zinhle finally opened up about something the public had been pressuring her to discuss for a very long time – the picture AKA posted of her in the slideshow at his late fiancée's funeral.

In the premiere episode of her highly anticipated reality TV series, DJ Zinhle: Unexpected, Zinhle touched on the drama that arose from the slideshow AKA played at Anele Tembe’s funeral, which mistakenly had a snap of her in it.

3. “Dlala Majaivana”: Mzansi Impressed by Video of Man’s Dance for Long Weekend

South Africans are anticipating a beautiful long weekend and that’s how one guy feels on social media. The guy’s video has found its way to the internet family as he is in a buoyant mood.

The video clip was posted on social media by @ChrisExcel102 and the guy is seen driving his car and listening to an Amapiano song. He later gets out of the car and continues to sing his favourite tune.

4. A Peek Into Pearl Modiadie’s Baby’s 1st Birthday Safari

It seems like just yesterday that Pearl Modiadie announced the birth of her child Lewatle. The doting mother commemorated her son's big milestone with a Disney style Safari garden party.

Pearl is not one to share her private life with her followers. For the most part, the celeb keeps her work and home separate. OKMzansi reports that on some odd occasions, Modiadie takes to social media to post tips and tricks on being a mom.

5. Nando's Has SA in Stitches With Funny Reaction to Man's Post: 'Khumbul'ekhaya'

Everybody's favourite quirky chicken restaurant Nando's again has Mzansi peeps falling off their seats on social media.

Their legendary reaction to one man's tweet rendered other users on the bird app unable to contain their laughter.

In his tweet, which @NandosSA responded to soon after, @sabzsgizo let the fast-food chain know that he is very much alive and they shouldn't think of it any differently.

Source: Briefly.co.za