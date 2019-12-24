20 top 9anime alternatives to watch high-quality anime in 2022

Numerous people worldwide spend their leisure hours streaming their favourite anime series and movies. For this reason, getting reliable streaming sites is essential. While numerous people rely on 9anime, it is prudent to know all the top 9anime alternatives they can use in case 9anime is not working.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A collage of some anime streaming sites' logos. Photo: @tubitv, @midnightpulp, @contv, @animeplanet (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Numerous people stream on 9anime because it is a reliable and user-friendly site. If you feel like the streaming site no longer fulfils your needs, you can try the reliable 9anime alternatives explored in this article.

Top 9anime alternatives in 2022

What are the best sites to stream high-quality anime? Whereas 9anime will always come in handy, it would be lovely for you to have credible alternatives. This way, you will have something to fall back on whenever there is a need.

Read on to discover some of the free anime streaming sites that you should know in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. AsianCrush

The AsianCrush logo. Photo: @asiancrush.tv

Source: Facebook

Are you looking for a site with free TV drama, blockbusters, cult classics, indie circuit darlings, and anime? AsianCrush is the place to be because it contains all these. You can watch high-quality shows for free without creating an account. You can also create an account to enjoy more services.

2. CONtv

The CONtv logo. Photo: @contvchannel

Source: Facebook

CONtv is a platform that provides anime to Comic-Con fans. It has all sorts of content. The site has free content supported by ads and premium services you have to pay for.

3. Crunchyroll

The Crunchyroll logo. Photo: @Crunchyroll

Source: Facebook

Crunchyroll is reliable and ideal for all age groups. The site guarantees you English subtitles and dubbing. The quality offers a comfortable watching experience, and there are a ton of options to choose from.

4. Midnight Pulp

The Midnight Pulp logo. Photo: @midnightpulp

Source: Facebook

Midnight Pulp offers the best cult shows and movies from renowned producers worldwide. It is one of the reliable sites for watching scary or strange content that is not available on any other site. The owners of the site update the content weekly.

5. Pokémon TV

A Pokemon image. Photo: @Pokemon

Source: Facebook

Pokémon TV allows you to watch select episodes of the Pokémon anime series. Besides the website, there is a free Pokémon TV app that makes it easy for you to access your preferred content.

6. RetroCrush

The RetroCrush logo. Photo: @retrocrush.tv

Source: Facebook

Where can I watch anime for free? RetroCrush offers free services without a subscription. The site is ideal for watching Golden Age anime. You can stream classic shows, including exclusive first-time English releases.

7. Tubi TV

The Tubi TV logo. Photo: @tubitv

Source: Facebook

Tubo TV has a wide collection of Japanese animation, ranging from classic blockbusters to brand new shows that air in Japan every week. The website does not require a subscription, but you need to register a free account to gain access to hundreds of shows and films.

8. Vudu Fandango

The Vudu Fandango logo. Photo: @vudufans

Source: Facebook

You can buy, stream, rent, or watch movies on Vudu Fandango. The service updates its content every week to ensure you get the latest from Japan. You also get the option of downloading videos for offline viewing.

9. GoGoAnime

Choosing GoGoAnime as an alternative to 9anime is a great idea. This site has a significant fanbase, and your favourite shows and movies have English subtitles.

10. Animefrenzy

If you are looking for streaming sites that offer a wide array of shows and movies, consider Animefrenzy. Its library features multiple American cartoon series. It is one of the recommended 9anime alternatives on Reddit.

11. Animedao

The Animedao logo. Photo: @animedao

Source: Facebook

Animedao has come in handy for fans who enjoy watching completed or ongoing series. This streaming site is exceptional because it allows you to read light novels and manga series.

12. Anime-Planet

The Anime-Plant logo. Photo: @animeplanet

Source: Facebook

Why should you choose Anime-Planet? This site allows you to stream over 45,000 legal and industry-supported episodes. You can create your list of favourite shows and movies to watch later. If you prefer not to watch, you can read thousands of anime and manga.

13. AnimeHeros

With AnimeHeros, you can watch anime series and films online for free and sub and dub versions are available. You get a choice between 1080p Full HD and 720p HD quality. Besides, the website is compatible also with Android and Ios devices.

14. GundamInfo

You can watch shows and movies on GundamInfo without a subscription. The site has a large selection of series and movies for various audiences. Besides, the content is available on the GundamInfo YouTube channel.

15. YouTube

The YouTube logo. Photo: @youtube

Source: Facebook

YouTube is a freely accessible platform that allows you to watch unlimited content. The platform has channels containing your favourite series and movies. These include Ani-One Asia, Muse Asia, and Retro Bites.

NB: These channels are not necessarily devoted to anime and may contain other content uploaded by the owners.

16. Chia-Anime

Are you looking for alternatives to 9anime? Chia-anime is popular with fans who long for free movies, videos, and shows. It also has a broad selection to choose from and assures you of enhanced dubbing and subbing in English.

NB: Although the site is appropriate for persons of all ages, it features many ads that may be annoying.

17. 4anime

4anime is one of the best 9anime alternatives in 2022. Besides assuring you of enhanced safety, you will learn that it offers a wide variety of shows. Streaming on this site is safe and legal. However, if you are caught downloading shows on the site, you can be charged depending on your country's laws.

18. KissAnime

Are you looking for free anime websites? If so, check out KissAnime, a reputable site with a wide array of content to stream. Besides assuring a wealth of videos and shows, it guarantees HD quality. You can also stream your content in 240p, 1080p, and 720p formats.

19. Animefreak

Numerous English-subbed movies and shows are available on Animefreak. In addition to having complete episodes for you to watch, the site allows you room to customise your viewing list. This way, you can sort your movies and series quickly.

20. Animeheaven

Animeheaven is one of the best 9anime alternatives. This site allows users to enjoy some of the trending and latest movies from Japan. You can stream in HD, and most of the content has English subtitles.

Is there a site better than 9Anime?

There are multiple sites that offer the same content as 9Anime, including Vudu Fandango, RetroCrush, Tubi TV, Midnight Pulp, Chia-Anime, and Animefreak.

What to do when 9Anime is not working?

If the streaming platform is not working, you can consider using alternatives like those listed above.

Why is 9Anime not playing videos?

The videos may not be playing because the site's servers are undergoing maintenance.

If you have been searching for 9anime alternatives, we hope that the list above assists you. The sites provided will ensure you access high-quality series and movies for your entertainment.

READ ALSO: The Daughter In Law Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about The Daughter In Law on Zee World. Indian soap operas are slowly gaining popularity in South Africa and beyond.

The show is about Devki and Shatriji who live in Virandavan and have two daughters. Vishakha Shashtri and Radhika are polar opposites. The cast of the show includes Avinash Sachdev, Rubina Dilaik, Gopi Desai, and Keeri Gaekwad.

Source: Briefly News