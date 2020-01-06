100+ best Swahili names for babies and meanings (boys and girls)

Arguably, Swahili names are the best due to their incredible meanings. Well, Swahili is a beautiful native language in the coastal parts of East Africa, which comprises a better part of the continent. Most parents from this wing of Africa and other parts of the world prefer Swahili to English names for their deep meanings and traditional significance. If you are an expectant parent looking forward to naming your child after Swahili names, then we have plenty of options for you.

Swahili naming is, often, prevalent in countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda. Interestingly, it may shock you to know that some of the Kiswahili words you know are potential monikers for children.

It is essential that you do not mess around when choosing a name for your newborn baby. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the top beautiful Swahili names, meaning you do not need a Swahili name generator anymore. In other words, our comprehensive list will come in handy to make sure your naming process is smooth.

100+ best Swahili baby names

Most names come with a unique meaning that you must always check to ensure your choice is the most appropriate. Luckily, there are enough Swahili names out there for both genders and even twins. So proud parents can flexibly pick one that resonates well with the love of their young ones.

Swahili names for boys

What are some African boy names? Male children are so cute when called after these head-turning Swahili names. Notably, these names are common even among non-Swahili communities.

Common Swahili boy names

What are common Swahili names to name a newborn baby? Here is a list of some of the best to pick from:

Jafari - creek Jata - celestial star Issa - the Lord is my salvation Akil - learned or wise Msia - wise man Hodari - powerful Muhammed - praised Neema - born during prosperous times Jela - father suffers during wife's labour Rajabu - born in the seventh Muslim month Ramadhani - born during the month of Ramadan Kheri/ Khari /Khary - Better Johannes - God is gracious Amani - wishes or desires Rashid - rightly guided Kamari - moonlight Mune - the rules Asante - gratitude or thanks or thank you Okapi - related to the giraffe Njowga – shoes Tumaini - hope Nuru - light Bahati - fortune Baraka - blessings Mwando - efficient worker Sentwaki - the courageous one Balozi - ambassador Haki - truthful/justice Sadiki - faithful/loyal Zubery/Zuberi - powerful

Deep meaning Swahili boy names

While all the above Swahili male names are preferable, these carry a deeper meaning and perfectly fit your young one.

Safiri - a journey Jamba - a hero Musa - saved from the water Sefu - sword Taji - a crown Muraty - friend Jaleel - noble or grand Salene - good Jamal - handsome or beautiful Shani - marvellous or wonderful Tamu - sweet & delightful Salehe - good Shomari - forceful Jaleel - noble or grand Simba - lion or a strong person Kwanza - first Jelani - strong Sultan - ruler Jalil - exalted or sublime or great Tabia - one of good character Kijana - youth Akina - solidarity Asani - rebellious Bakari - promising and lovely Abedi - worshipper

Top Swahili girl names

Baby girls often take endearing names that reflect their angelic looks. So you will never go wrong with our selection of Swahili names for girls.

Common Swahili names for girls

These are some of the top Kiswahili names for female children in Swahili-speaking nations. They include:

Kamaria - like the moon Imani - belief or trust Jina - a baby with a name Jamani - friend Kanene - an important thing Alix - defending men Itanya - hope Kakena - the happy one Juma - born on Friday Imarisha - establish and stabilize Kaluwa - forgotten one Muraty - friend Onyesha - clear or sight Jamba - a hero Kamara - moonlight Jaha - dignity Kanika - black cloth Mwamini - honest Jama - friend Otesha - cultivate the earth Nigesa - born during harvest season Imara - strong one or resolute Kali - intense Afiya/Afia - health Fujo - wholeness/no-nonsense Pili - second child Keva - the beautiful one Hiba - a gift from God Bahiya - beautiful/ fine-looking Doli - beautiful like a doll

Other pretty Swahili names for girls

If you are still stuck on finding an ideal Swahili name for your girl child, then it is about time you checked closely. These female Swahili names are simple and yet exceedingly favourite.

Jahaira - dignified Oyana - uplift and inspire Penda - loved Aza - strong Mwanahamisi - born on Thursday Julisha - the advisor or gives advice Mzuzi - inventive Inira - to sing Mwinyi - one who summons Jiona - to glow with pride Nadira - rare Mwatabu - born during sorrow Issa - the Lord is my salvation Kalere - a short woman Mwanaidi - born during Idd festival Jamaa - kin or relation Mwasaa - timely Mtupeni - not very welcome Nbushe - the godly one Inithia - leads in song and dance Najuma - abounding in joy Ujana - youth Kai - from the sea Deka - one to satisfy Shamfa – sunshine Ibby goddess Lulu beauty of a pearl Zahra - beautiful, lovely, cheerful, and strong Sune - angelic Gamila- gorgeous

Swahili names for twins

What are some African boy names and girl names for twins? The list of cute Swahili baby names and their meanings is endless. Twins have a fair share of adorable names that match. Here is our quick random pick for you.

Boys

Below are sweet Swahili names for male children:

Abasi - stern Ahmed - worthy of praise Ali - exalted Annan - fourth son Azizi - precious Chane - reliable man Chui - leopard Hasana - first-born female twin Hasani - handsome Kondo - warlike

Girls

If the twin is female, then you may consider choosing one of the following gorgeous names.

Radhiya - pleasant and friendly Ramla - one who can see the future Rehema - compassionate Rukiya - to arise Safiyya - best friend Salama - security Sanura - kitten Subira - patience Tabia - talented Tisa - ninth child

What name means beautiful in Swahili?

Several Swahili baby names mean or imply beauty at its best. Among these are Jamal (boy) and Hasani (boy). But, of course, you can always choose between the two names to ensure that your child is named after their impressive looks. Another name for beauty in Swahili is Zuri (girl). So, what does Zuri mean in African?

Zuri is a female Swahili name that means beauty. The name is prevalent for its alluring meaning that suggests good looks in the Swahili language. Most East African parents prefer the name for its deep founded sense. There is no doubt that most ladies named Zuri are outrightly gorgeous.

What does Zazu mean in Swahili?

Are you a fan of Lion King? If so, why not name your daughter Zazu? Zazu is a Swahili girl name that means movement in English.

What names means awoken in Swahili?

Kuamsha is a Swahili heritage name for a girl that means awaken. You may find this name appropriate and fun if your baby is always awake or having sleeping issues. Besides its meaning, it sounds great and is easy to remember.

What do you consider when choosing Swahili baby names?

Naming is an essential aspect of African heritage. Thus, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when selecting a name for your baby. Some of them include:

It should be an easy name to pronounce. There is no need to pick a complex name that will be hard to say it loud and remember. Mostly, sophisticated names are hard to remember.

Ensure the name rhymes with the middle name and surname. If it is not, then you may consider picking another one.

Ease of generating a nickname from the name. How easy or difficult is it to come up with a possible nickname? If it is difficult, then go for another one.

The name should reflect the personality you intend to instil in the baby. In other words, you do not want to give your son or daughter a name that is associated with negative energy.

Indeed, there are several Swahili names to suit your child's naming needs without experiencing difficulties. It is, nevertheless, difficult to choose the best name without first knowing its significance. You are probably aware that every child, regardless of gender or parental wishes, could have a beautiful Swahili name that boasts deep meaning.

