100+ best Swahili names for babies and meanings (boys and girls)

by  Rodah Mogeni

Arguably, Swahili names are the best due to their incredible meanings. Well, Swahili is a beautiful native language in the coastal parts of East Africa, which comprises a better part of the continent. Most parents from this wing of Africa and other parts of the world prefer Swahili to English names for their deep meanings and traditional significance. If you are an expectant parent looking forward to naming your child after Swahili names, then we have plenty of options for you.

Best Swahili names
Swahili naming is, often, prevalent in countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda. Interestingly, it may shock you to know that some of the Kiswahili words you know are potential monikers for children.

It is essential that you do not mess around when choosing a name for your newborn baby. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the top beautiful Swahili names, meaning you do not need a Swahili name generator anymore. In other words, our comprehensive list will come in handy to make sure your naming process is smooth.

100+ best Swahili baby names

Most names come with a unique meaning that you must always check to ensure your choice is the most appropriate. Luckily, there are enough Swahili names out there for both genders and even twins. So proud parents can flexibly pick one that resonates well with the love of their young ones.

Swahili names for boys

What are some African boy names? Male children are so cute when called after these head-turning Swahili names. Notably, these names are common even among non-Swahili communities.

Common Swahili boy names

What are common Swahili names to name a newborn baby? Here is a list of some of the best to pick from:

  1. Jafari - creek
  2. Jata - celestial star
  3. Issa - the Lord is my salvation
  4. Akil - learned or wise
  5. Msia - wise man
  6. Hodari - powerful
  7. Muhammed - praised
  8. Neema - born during prosperous times
  9. Jela - father suffers during wife's labour
  10. Rajabu - born in the seventh Muslim month
  11. Ramadhani - born during the month of Ramadan
  12. Kheri/ Khari /Khary - Better
  13. Johannes - God is gracious
  14. Amani - wishes or desires
  15. Rashid - rightly guided
  16. Kamari - moonlight
  17. Mune - the rules
  18. Asante - gratitude or thanks or thank you
  19. Okapi - related to the giraffe
  20. Njowga – shoes
  21. Tumaini - hope
  22. Nuru - light
  23. Bahati - fortune
  24. Baraka - blessings
  25. Mwando - efficient worker
  26. Sentwaki - the courageous one
  27. Balozi - ambassador
  28. Haki - truthful/justice
  29. Sadiki - faithful/loyal
  30. Zubery/Zuberi - powerful

Deep meaning Swahili boy names

common swahili names
While all the above Swahili male names are preferable, these carry a deeper meaning and perfectly fit your young one.

  1. Safiri - a journey
  2. Jamba - a hero
  3. Musa - saved from the water
  4. Sefu - sword
  5. Taji - a crown
  6. Muraty - friend
  7. Jaleel - noble or grand
  8. Salene - good
  9. Jamal - handsome or beautiful
  10. Shani - marvellous or wonderful
  11. Tamu - sweet & delightful
  12. Salehe - good
  13. Shomari - forceful
  14. Jaleel - noble or grand
  15. Simba - lion or a strong person
  16. Kwanza - first
  17. Jelani - strong
  18. Sultan - ruler
  19. Jalil - exalted or sublime or great
  20. Tabia - one of good character
  21. Kijana - youth
  22. Akina - solidarity
  23. Asani - rebellious
  24. Bakari - promising and lovely
  25. Abedi - worshipper

Top Swahili girl names

Baby girls often take endearing names that reflect their angelic looks. So you will never go wrong with our selection of Swahili names for girls.

Common Swahili names for girls

These are some of the top Kiswahili names for female children in Swahili-speaking nations. They include:

  1. Kamaria - like the moon
  2. Imani - belief or trust
  3. Jina - a baby with a name
  4. Jamani - friend
  5. Kanene - an important thing
  6. Alix - defending men
  7. Itanya - hope
  8. Kakena - the happy one
  9. Juma - born on Friday
  10. Imarisha - establish and stabilize
  11. Kaluwa - forgotten one
  12. Muraty - friend
  13. Onyesha - clear or sight
  14. Jamba - a hero
  15. Kamara - moonlight
  16. Jaha - dignity
  17. Kanika - black cloth
  18. Mwamini - honest
  19. Jama - friend
  20. Otesha - cultivate the earth
  21. Nigesa - born during harvest season
  22. Imara - strong one or resolute
  23. Kali - intense
  24. Afiya/Afia - health
  25. Fujo - wholeness/no-nonsense
  26. Pili - second child
  27. Keva - the beautiful one
  28. Hiba - a gift from God
  29. Bahiya - beautiful/ fine-looking
  30. Doli - beautiful like a doll

Other pretty Swahili names for girls

If you are still stuck on finding an ideal Swahili name for your girl child, then it is about time you checked closely. These female Swahili names are simple and yet exceedingly favourite.

  1. Jahaira - dignified
  2. Oyana - uplift and inspire
  3. Penda - loved
  4. Aza - strong
  5. Mwanahamisi - born on Thursday
  6. Julisha - the advisor or gives advice
  7. Mzuzi - inventive
  8. Inira - to sing
  9. Mwinyi - one who summons
  10. Jiona - to glow with pride
  11. Nadira - rare
  12. Mwatabu - born during sorrow
  13. Issa - the Lord is my salvation
  14. Kalere - a short woman
  15. Mwanaidi - born during Idd festival
  16. Jamaa - kin or relation
  17. Mwasaa - timely
  18. Mtupeni - not very welcome
  19. Nbushe - the godly one
  20. Inithia - leads in song and dance
  21. Najuma - abounding in joy
  22. Ujana - youth
  23. Kai - from the sea
  24. Deka - one to satisfy
  25. Shamfa – sunshine
  26. Ibby goddess
  27. Lulu beauty of a pearl
  28. Zahra - beautiful, lovely, cheerful, and strong
  29. Sune - angelic
  30. Gamila- gorgeous

Swahili names for twins

What are some African boy names and girl names for twins? The list of cute Swahili baby names and their meanings is endless. Twins have a fair share of adorable names that match. Here is our quick random pick for you.

Boys

Below are sweet Swahili names for male children:

  1. Abasi - stern
  2. Ahmed - worthy of praise
  3. Ali - exalted
  4. Annan - fourth son
  5. Azizi - precious
  6. Chane - reliable man
  7. Chui - leopard
  8. Hasana - first-born female twin
  9. Hasani - handsome
  10. Kondo - warlike

Girls

If the twin is female, then you may consider choosing one of the following gorgeous names.

  1. Radhiya - pleasant and friendly
  2. Ramla - one who can see the future
  3. Rehema - compassionate
  4. Rukiya - to arise
  5. Safiyya - best friend
  6. Salama - security
  7. Sanura - kitten
  8. Subira - patience
  9. Tabia - talented
  10. Tisa - ninth child

What name means beautiful in Swahili?

Several Swahili baby names mean or imply beauty at its best. Among these are Jamal (boy) and Hasani (boy). But, of course, you can always choose between the two names to ensure that your child is named after their impressive looks. Another name for beauty in Swahili is Zuri (girl). So, what does Zuri mean in African?

Zuri is a female Swahili name that means beauty. The name is prevalent for its alluring meaning that suggests good looks in the Swahili language. Most East African parents prefer the name for its deep founded sense. There is no doubt that most ladies named Zuri are outrightly gorgeous.

What does Zazu mean in Swahili?

Are you a fan of Lion King? If so, why not name your daughter Zazu? Zazu is a Swahili girl name that means movement in English.

What names means awoken in Swahili?

Kuamsha is a Swahili heritage name for a girl that means awaken. You may find this name appropriate and fun if your baby is always awake or having sleeping issues. Besides its meaning, it sounds great and is easy to remember.

What do you consider when choosing Swahili baby names?

Naming is an essential aspect of African heritage. Thus, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when selecting a name for your baby. Some of them include:

  • It should be an easy name to pronounce. There is no need to pick a complex name that will be hard to say it loud and remember. Mostly, sophisticated names are hard to remember.
  • Ensure the name rhymes with the middle name and surname. If it is not, then you may consider picking another one.
  • Ease of generating a nickname from the name. How easy or difficult is it to come up with a possible nickname? If it is difficult, then go for another one.
  • The name should reflect the personality you intend to instil in the baby. In other words, you do not want to give your son or daughter a name that is associated with negative energy.

Indeed, there are several Swahili names to suit your child's naming needs without experiencing difficulties. It is, nevertheless, difficult to choose the best name without first knowing its significance. You are probably aware that every child, regardless of gender or parental wishes, could have a beautiful Swahili name that boasts deep meaning.

