100+ best Swahili names for babies and meanings (boys and girls)
Arguably, Swahili names are the best due to their incredible meanings. Well, Swahili is a beautiful native language in the coastal parts of East Africa, which comprises a better part of the continent. Most parents from this wing of Africa and other parts of the world prefer Swahili to English names for their deep meanings and traditional significance. If you are an expectant parent looking forward to naming your child after Swahili names, then we have plenty of options for you.
Swahili naming is, often, prevalent in countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda. Interestingly, it may shock you to know that some of the Kiswahili words you know are potential monikers for children.
It is essential that you do not mess around when choosing a name for your newborn baby. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the top beautiful Swahili names, meaning you do not need a Swahili name generator anymore. In other words, our comprehensive list will come in handy to make sure your naming process is smooth.
100+ best Swahili baby names
Most names come with a unique meaning that you must always check to ensure your choice is the most appropriate. Luckily, there are enough Swahili names out there for both genders and even twins. So proud parents can flexibly pick one that resonates well with the love of their young ones.
Swahili names for boys
What are some African boy names? Male children are so cute when called after these head-turning Swahili names. Notably, these names are common even among non-Swahili communities.
Common Swahili boy names
What are common Swahili names to name a newborn baby? Here is a list of some of the best to pick from:
- Jafari - creek
- Jata - celestial star
- Issa - the Lord is my salvation
- Akil - learned or wise
- Msia - wise man
- Hodari - powerful
- Muhammed - praised
- Neema - born during prosperous times
- Jela - father suffers during wife's labour
- Rajabu - born in the seventh Muslim month
- Ramadhani - born during the month of Ramadan
- Kheri/ Khari /Khary - Better
- Johannes - God is gracious
- Amani - wishes or desires
- Rashid - rightly guided
- Kamari - moonlight
- Mune - the rules
- Asante - gratitude or thanks or thank you
- Okapi - related to the giraffe
- Njowga – shoes
- Tumaini - hope
- Nuru - light
- Bahati - fortune
- Baraka - blessings
- Mwando - efficient worker
- Sentwaki - the courageous one
- Balozi - ambassador
- Haki - truthful/justice
- Sadiki - faithful/loyal
- Zubery/Zuberi - powerful
Deep meaning Swahili boy names
While all the above Swahili male names are preferable, these carry a deeper meaning and perfectly fit your young one.
- Safiri - a journey
- Jamba - a hero
- Musa - saved from the water
- Sefu - sword
- Taji - a crown
- Muraty - friend
- Jaleel - noble or grand
- Salene - good
- Jamal - handsome or beautiful
- Shani - marvellous or wonderful
- Tamu - sweet & delightful
- Salehe - good
- Shomari - forceful
- Jaleel - noble or grand
- Simba - lion or a strong person
- Kwanza - first
- Jelani - strong
- Sultan - ruler
- Jalil - exalted or sublime or great
- Tabia - one of good character
- Kijana - youth
- Akina - solidarity
- Asani - rebellious
- Bakari - promising and lovely
- Abedi - worshipper
Top Swahili girl names
Baby girls often take endearing names that reflect their angelic looks. So you will never go wrong with our selection of Swahili names for girls.
Common Swahili names for girls
These are some of the top Kiswahili names for female children in Swahili-speaking nations. They include:
- Kamaria - like the moon
- Imani - belief or trust
- Jina - a baby with a name
- Jamani - friend
- Kanene - an important thing
- Alix - defending men
- Itanya - hope
- Kakena - the happy one
- Juma - born on Friday
- Imarisha - establish and stabilize
- Kaluwa - forgotten one
- Muraty - friend
- Onyesha - clear or sight
- Jamba - a hero
- Kamara - moonlight
- Jaha - dignity
- Kanika - black cloth
- Mwamini - honest
- Jama - friend
- Otesha - cultivate the earth
- Nigesa - born during harvest season
- Imara - strong one or resolute
- Kali - intense
- Afiya/Afia - health
- Fujo - wholeness/no-nonsense
- Pili - second child
- Keva - the beautiful one
- Hiba - a gift from God
- Bahiya - beautiful/ fine-looking
- Doli - beautiful like a doll
Other pretty Swahili names for girls
If you are still stuck on finding an ideal Swahili name for your girl child, then it is about time you checked closely. These female Swahili names are simple and yet exceedingly favourite.
- Jahaira - dignified
- Oyana - uplift and inspire
- Penda - loved
- Aza - strong
- Mwanahamisi - born on Thursday
- Julisha - the advisor or gives advice
- Mzuzi - inventive
- Inira - to sing
- Mwinyi - one who summons
- Jiona - to glow with pride
- Nadira - rare
- Mwatabu - born during sorrow
- Issa - the Lord is my salvation
- Kalere - a short woman
- Mwanaidi - born during Idd festival
- Jamaa - kin or relation
- Mwasaa - timely
- Mtupeni - not very welcome
- Nbushe - the godly one
- Inithia - leads in song and dance
- Najuma - abounding in joy
- Ujana - youth
- Kai - from the sea
- Deka - one to satisfy
- Shamfa – sunshine
- Ibby goddess
- Lulu beauty of a pearl
- Zahra - beautiful, lovely, cheerful, and strong
- Sune - angelic
- Gamila- gorgeous
Swahili names for twins
What are some African boy names and girl names for twins? The list of cute Swahili baby names and their meanings is endless. Twins have a fair share of adorable names that match. Here is our quick random pick for you.
Boys
Below are sweet Swahili names for male children:
- Abasi - stern
- Ahmed - worthy of praise
- Ali - exalted
- Annan - fourth son
- Azizi - precious
- Chane - reliable man
- Chui - leopard
- Hasana - first-born female twin
- Hasani - handsome
- Kondo - warlike
Girls
If the twin is female, then you may consider choosing one of the following gorgeous names.
- Radhiya - pleasant and friendly
- Ramla - one who can see the future
- Rehema - compassionate
- Rukiya - to arise
- Safiyya - best friend
- Salama - security
- Sanura - kitten
- Subira - patience
- Tabia - talented
- Tisa - ninth child
What name means beautiful in Swahili?
Several Swahili baby names mean or imply beauty at its best. Among these are Jamal (boy) and Hasani (boy). But, of course, you can always choose between the two names to ensure that your child is named after their impressive looks. Another name for beauty in Swahili is Zuri (girl). So, what does Zuri mean in African?
Zuri is a female Swahili name that means beauty. The name is prevalent for its alluring meaning that suggests good looks in the Swahili language. Most East African parents prefer the name for its deep founded sense. There is no doubt that most ladies named Zuri are outrightly gorgeous.
What does Zazu mean in Swahili?
Are you a fan of Lion King? If so, why not name your daughter Zazu? Zazu is a Swahili girl name that means movement in English.
What names means awoken in Swahili?
Kuamsha is a Swahili heritage name for a girl that means awaken. You may find this name appropriate and fun if your baby is always awake or having sleeping issues. Besides its meaning, it sounds great and is easy to remember.
What do you consider when choosing Swahili baby names?
Naming is an essential aspect of African heritage. Thus, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when selecting a name for your baby. Some of them include:
- It should be an easy name to pronounce. There is no need to pick a complex name that will be hard to say it loud and remember. Mostly, sophisticated names are hard to remember.
- Ensure the name rhymes with the middle name and surname. If it is not, then you may consider picking another one.
- Ease of generating a nickname from the name. How easy or difficult is it to come up with a possible nickname? If it is difficult, then go for another one.
- The name should reflect the personality you intend to instil in the baby. In other words, you do not want to give your son or daughter a name that is associated with negative energy.
Indeed, there are several Swahili names to suit your child's naming needs without experiencing difficulties. It is, nevertheless, difficult to choose the best name without first knowing its significance. You are probably aware that every child, regardless of gender or parental wishes, could have a beautiful Swahili name that boasts deep meaning.
READ ALSO: 50 uncommon Xhosa names for boys and girls with meaning 2021
Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared a detailed article on 50 unusual Xhosa names for boys and girls with their meanings. The names are beautiful and carry deep meanings. They also reflect the Xhosa culture.
In the Xhosa culture, naming is a great occasion. Often, naming is done based on certain cultural dictates. To them, whatever you call your kids can have a significant impact on them as they grow into adults.
Source: Briefly.co.za