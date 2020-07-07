For a player to earn a lot of money from football, they need to have excellent skills. They should also have a high market demand. South Africa has a number of players that play both local and international football. Which ones are the richest soccer players in South Africa in 2021?

10 richest soccer players in South Africa 2021. Photo: @valdeziscoming11, @khamabilliat, @themba_kaebis, twitter.com, @sowetan_live, @KickOffMagazine, @BidvestWits (modified by author)

Some of the affluent football players have since retired like Diane Klate and Teko Modise, while others like Ejike Uzoenyi and Dove Wome have left South African football. Read on to find out who has enormous bank accounts.

Top 10 richest soccer player in South Africa

The following are the most affluent active footballers in Mzansi.

1. Anele Ngcongca - R30 million

Image: twitter.com, @KickOffMagazine

Ngcongca was born on 21st October 1987 in Cape Town, South Africa. He currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns FC as a right-back defender. He is the richest soccer player in South Africa PSL 2021, with an estimated net worth of R30 million.

2. Bernard Parker - R20 million

Image: twitter.com, @sowetan_live

Parker was born on 16th March 1986 in Boksburg, Gauteng, South Africa. He is the current forward-second striker at Kaizer Chiefs after extending his contract until 30th June 2021. His net worth in 2021 is estimated at R20 million, making him the second richest player in PSL.

3. Itumeleng Khune - R15 million

Image: instagram.com, @themba_kaebis

Itumeleng Isaac was born on 20th June 1987 in Ventersdorp, North West, South Africa. He is the current goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs after playing for the club since 1st July 2004. His net worth in 2021 is about R15 million, making him one of the top richest soccer player in South Africa.

4. Siphiwe Tshabalala - R13.8 million

Image: instagram.com, @siphiweshabba

Lawrence Siphiwe was born on 25th September 1984 in Soweto, Gauteng. He does not have a club at the moment but plays for the South African National team as a winger and attacking midfielder. His net worth is estimated at R13.8 million.

5. Anthony Laffor - R13.8 million

Image: instagram.com, @anthonylaffor28

Anthony was born on 17th February 1985 in Monrovia, Liberia. He currently plays as a forward-right winger for Mamelodi Sundowns FC. His net worth in 2021 is around R13.8 million. This makes him one of the richest soccer player in South Africa.

6. Khama Billiat - R12 million

Image: instagram.com, @khamabilliat

Khama was born on 19th August 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He has a permanent residence permit in South Africa. He currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs as a forward-second striker. His net worth in 2021 is about R12 million.

7. Elias Gaspar Pelembe - R10 million

Image: instagram.com, @BidvestWits

Elias was born on 13th November 1983 in Maputo, Mozambique, but he also has South African citizenship. He is the current forward-right winger for Bidvest Wits FC. His net worth in 2021 is approximately R10 million.

8. Oupa Manyisa - R8 million

Image: instagram.com, @acee.20

Oupa Matthews was born on 30th July 1988 in Mohlakeng, Gauteng, South Africa. He currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns FC as a central midfielder. Manyisa’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at R8 million.

9. Moeneeb Josephs - R7 million

Image: twitter.com, @KickOffMagazine

Moeneeb, the current goalkeeper for South African AmaZulu FC, has been a goalkeeper for more than 20 years. He was born on 19th May 1980 in Cape Town. His net worth is estimated at around R7 million.

10. Sibusiso Vilakazi - 7 million

Image: instagram.com, @valdeziscoming11

Sibusio is the current attacking midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns FC. He was born on 29th September 1989 in Soweto, Gauteng. His net worth in 2021 is approximately 7 million.

Frequently asked questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about the richest soccer players in South Africa.

Who is the most educated soccer player in South Africa?

Percy Tau, who currently plays for the South African National Team (Bafana Bafana) and the Brighton & Hove Albion FC, has a degree in Commerce from the University of South Africa.

How much is Lucas Radebe worth in 2021?

According to the Rich & Famous website, Lucas Radebe's net worth in 2021 is approximately $13 million. He is one of the most accomplished former players for the South African National team. He also had a successful career at Leeds United FC in Europe.

What is Kaizer Motaung's net worth in 2021?

The Kaizer Chiefs club's owner has an estimated net worth of $7 million, making him one of the wealthiest club owners in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). This is according to the Information Cradle website.

Who is the richest player in South Africa 2021?

Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns FC is considered the most affluent active player in Mzansi, with an estimated net worth of around R30 million.

What is Benni McCarthy's net worth in 2021?

McCarthy retired from playing professional football on 1st July 2013. The 42-year-old has an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth website. Most of his income comes from his prolific soccer career in Mzansi and Europe. This makes him the richest former soccer player in South Africa.

Who are the 10 richest soccer players in South Africa 2021?

Anele Ngcongca - $30 million Bernard Parker - $20 million Itumeleng Khune - $15 million Siphiwe Tshabalala - $13.8 million Anthony Laffor - $13.8 million Khama Billiat - $12 million Elias Gaspar Pelembe - $10 million Oupa Manyisa - $8 million Moeneeb Josephs - $7 million Sibusiso Vilakazi - $7 million

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs clubs have most of the richest soccer players in South Africa, both former and current. The two clubs are also the richest in the Premier Soccer League, which means they pay players generous salary amounts.

