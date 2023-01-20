South African women continue to break barriers in every industry and hold high-ranking positions that rake in tons of cash. These leading ladies continue to empower and inspire others just by being themselves. In honour of these incredible businesswomen, Briefly News peeks into the remarkable lives of the five trailblazers.

Wendy Appelbaum, Wendy Ackerman, Irene Charnley, Bridgette Radebe and Sharon Wapnick are among the richest people in the country, who aren’t afraid of empowering others.

Irene Charnley, Bridgette Radebe and Wendy Ackerman are among the richest businesswomen in the country. Image

1. Wendy Appelbaum’s impressive net worth

Wendy Appelbaum is considered one of the most empowered and wealthy women in Africa. She has an estimated net worth of about R4.73 billion. Appelbaum is the only daughter of business mogul and Liberty Group founder, Sir Donald Gordon.

Wendy Appelbaum is considered one of the wealthiest women in Africa. Photo: Jeremy Glyn

After studying psychology at the University of the Witwatersrand, she worked at the Liberty Group and served as a director at the Liberty Group Investors. It wasn’t long before she became one of the company’s biggest individual shareholders, however, she later went on to sell her shares.

In 2003, Appelbaum and her husband opened a wine farm. Aside from her serious bank account, she also co-founded the Women’s Investment Portfolio Holdings, which worked to empower others in disadvantaged situations to improve their finances, Entrepreneurs reported.

The company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Appelbaum then relinquished her title to make room for previously disadvantaged women to fill her spot. In 2015, she was also awarded the title of Forbes Businesswoman of the Year and Forbes Africa Woman of the Year, according to Issuu.

2. Wendy Ackerman uses her wealth to empower

Aside from having a net worth of about R2.5 billion, Wendy Ackerman is known for her humanitarian efforts. She holds the position of non-executive director of Pick n Pay Holdings Limited.

Wendy Ackerman has a huge net worth and is known for assisting others. Caption: @KasiEnterprises & @LeadingLadiesAF

Ackerman studied at the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand and UNISA. While studying she became involved in teaching English in Soweto. After marrying, she joined her husband, Raymond who acquired Pick n Pay and became involved in the group’s development of employee benefits and welfare, according to the International Women’s Forum.

In 1981, Ackerman was appointed a director of the Pick n Pay group and took on the responsibility of employee liaison, staff benefits and welfare. She is also a trustee of the Ackerman Family Educational Trust Fund which assists learners to obtain tertiary education bursaries.

Ackerman is also a trustee of the Pick n Pay Bursary Fund which assists the children of employees. She is highly active in helping underprivileged community members and developing housing schemes for staff.

3. Irene Charnley is an influential woman

Irene Charnley is considered a self-made billionaire with an impressive net worth of about R1.5 billion. The businesswoman founded Smile Communications in 2007 which was incorporated in Mauritius.

Irene Charnley is considered a self-made billionaire. Caption: Oupa Bopape & Tyrone Arthur

Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd (Smile Group) owns and operates 4G LTE mobile networks in several countries including, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. Charnley also held the position of executive director for the MTN Group. She is also a former trade unionist.

Charnley was listed in the second publication of 100 Most Influential African Women in 2020 by Avance Media. She was also fundamental in the launch of the National Empowerment Consortium which is made up of 50% black business owners and 50% black African labourers.

4. Bridgette Radebe is a mining giant

Bridgette Radebe is South Africa’s first black mining entrepreneur with equity in platinum, coal, chrome and gold mines and a company that specialises in shaft sinking. She is the founder, executive chairperson and CEO of Mmakau Mining (Pty) Ltd.

Bridgette Radebe overcame numerous challenges to become a mining giant. Caption: Damien Meyer & Pascal Le Segretain

Radebe was named Businessperson of the Year in 2008 and was described as a heroic woman who overcame numerous challenges along her road to success. She was born into an entrepreneurial family during the apartheid era and was unable to mine or own mining rights due to her race, according to the International Women’s Forum.

She managed to become a leading force in the industry. Radebe has a net worth of R1.3 billion and played a pioneering role in changing exclusionary mining legislation in South Africa.

With her leadership, Mmakau Mining has a primary focus on investing in sustainable mining ventures through community-driven involvement and entrepreneur development. She is also the founder and member of New Africa Mining Fund’s board of trustees.

5. Sharon Wapnick is making millions

Sharon Wapnick has a net worth of R433 million, making her one of the richest women in South Africa. She was elected chairperson of Octodec Investments, a company which her father, Alec, founded.

Sharon Wapnick has a net worth of R433 million. Caption: @InfiniteStreet & @IamMzilikazi

The businesswoman graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand. After her studies, she completed her clerkship with Moss Morris and thereafter was promoted to deputy chairperson of the company.

According to Issuu, Wapnick acquired invaluable experience within the property sector, JSE Listings Requirements and commercial and corporate matters. She also bagged the titles of attorney and senior partner of Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti and Partners.

Wapnick is also the non-executive director of City Property Administration Proprietary Limited and the Board of Transaction Capital Limited.

